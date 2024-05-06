Trading, Risk and Commercial Learning Lead

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Based in Singapore working as part of a global team, you are accountable for the development of technical and commercial skills for bp, with a focus on development in the Trading and commercial teams - including but not exclusively trading, origination, analytics, commodity risk and finance.

We are looking for someone with commercial experience in a trading business to develop and deliver training and learning solutions in line with bp’s ambitions as it transforms into an integrated energy company with an increased focus on low carbon activities, maintaining a clear alignment with strategic direction and value.

You would cover commodities and markets, finance and general commercial learning related to the energy sector.

Key Accountabilities:

Define, Develop, Deliver and Curate: training courses, both individually and as part of a wider team, and in collaboration with commercial subject matter experts. structured, logical and accessible learning curricula, designed both for trading, commercial and risk employees and for those outside who may have less understanding of markets. high quality training for counterparties, JVs and other 3rd party relationships where required. both face-to-face and virtual learning, in multiple modalities such as e-learnings/videos simulations/exercises/assessments, including support of, and improvements to, customized simulation software. This includes supporting key assessment/development centres..

Conduct learning requirements analyses and gap identification, assisted by formal or informal strategic guidance from business representatives and subject matter experts, as well as delegate feedback.

Help maintain a skills taxonomy related to commercial knowledge.

Maintain own relationships with senior commercial collaborators and foster a network of subject matter experts to help produce and deliver the learning solutions.

Develop specific groups through customized structured learning programmes related to commercial skills, such as Trading and Shipping graduates and other learner cohorts across the wider bp organisation.

Be able to work with, develop, and learn from peers in the learning space with different areas of specialism in other commodities and markets, as well as learning specialists and those with other backgrounds.

Cover all energy markets with a focus on the Asia-Pacific region, providing regional representation as part of a global team based in bp’s trading offices in Houston, Chicago, London and Singapore.

Be able to work in Agile teams, acting as product owner in the agile design process. Also participate as a squad member for more complex agile projects.

Create an inclusive and diverse workplace. Instil a sense of purpose, set clear direction and boundaries, provide the space for colleagues and partners to be at their best.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

High level of commercial knowledge in trading, analytics, origination and risk, as well as the ability to train and assess those concepts for the organization.

Experience having worked on a trading floor in a commercial role.

Validated leadership skills relevant to the management of subject matter experts to ensure the provision of commercial training.

Able to lead and influence and to build consensus and engagement across teams, functions and geographies in order to understand and meet collaborator needs.

Ability to think strategically and be creative

Outstanding communication skills; oral, presentation and written, both virtually and face-to-face.

Strong evidence of being a self-starter who proactively takes initiative, handles multiple / conflicting priorities, demonstrates flexibility and adaptability in handling change in a dynamic environment

Comfortable working in a team environment, both in their ability to lend a hand to others when needed and trust others by asking for their help

Sound judgment with the ability to simplify and resolve complex issues.

Excellent performance consulting, collaborator management skills are crucial. Demonstrated ability to apply business insight and clearly link value to business results

Other general business skills include analytical thinking, change management, decision making, problem solving, project management.

Embodies BP’s Values and Behaviours and leadership expectations

Desirable Criteria:

Experience handling trading risk, ideally in a trading role, or an equivalent level of direct ownership of commercial decision making.

Experience in oil, gas, power,LNG, agricultural and or emissions markets is desirable.

Analytical experience or financial engineering skills, ideally with direct application to a trading business (as a fundamentals analyst, data scientist, risk analyst, deal structurer or quant), are desirable.

Excellent technology skills, ideally with programming experience.

Experience breaking down, structuring and conveying knowledge, either as a mentor, trainer, lecturer or similar.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.