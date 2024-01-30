Trading Settlement Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have around 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading & Shipping function team and advance your career as a



Trading Settlements Manager

This role includes working in afternoon shifts 6-8 days/ month

In this role You will:

Direct or indirect leadership of senior members and/or first level leaders

Oversee full portfolio of 3rd physical settlements

Manage end-to-end business processes and stakeholder relationships for an entire regional commodity area

Recruit, retain and develop a team of highly skilled Analysts

Develop strong working relationships with T&S Front Office and Functional Teams

Deal with new business, process and other related project activity

Ensure full compliance with the BP T&S Settlements Policy

Ensure delivery of high quality customer service

Oversee aged debt process

Oversee and ensure completion of all team related ad-hoc queries

Champion, drive and deliver continuous Improvement ideas including, but not limited to persue efficiency opportunities and control improvements

Represents the business to both internal and external audiences

Required to influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives.



We have the following requirements:

Relevant Finance degree- Master’s degree preferred

Min. 8 years of experience in finance / accounting and in coaching and/ or leading teams

SAP experience

Deep understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles

Understanding of trading environment and deep expertise in trading settlements processes

Ability to take initiative and look to drive process change and improvements to develop and deliver Continuous Improvements ideas

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to be able to work with and influence a diverse range of stakeholders at all levels

Ability to deliver results against tight deadlines and under pressure

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Project management experience is preferred

Fluency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



