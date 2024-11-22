Trading Settlements (Intercompany) Senior Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

Key Responsibilities Responsible for accurate and timely settlement valuations of physical oil and gas shipments.

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework, highlighting any gaps or issues and develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate.

Operates the day-to-day Intercompany activities, including Intercompany billings, settlements and query handling.

Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various monthly Intercompany accounts and suspense account reconciliations.

Coordinate with various teams to ensure a smooth monthly and quarterly close process.

Responsible for managing quarter-end closing activities to resolve Intercompany differences promptly. Ensure alignment with Intercompany policy deadlines and maintain accurate financial records.

Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to T&S Policies Team.

Act as a primary interface with the Front Office.

Act as project owner of any Intercompany related project.

Review and Support MIMA team to manage MI and MA breaks, and address queries from the Commodity Risk team. Identify and resolve root causes of issues, working together to implement effective solutions.

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency.

Take active part in any Intercompany related cross functional projects Collect improvement opportunities and suggest development measures to increase productivity within the team. Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Minimum of 9 to 10 years’ experience in accounting/settlement role. Ideally to have strong experience within Intercompany.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel or SAP system.

Oil/Energy validated experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes.

Strong stakeholder management, customer service capabilities.

Strong problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from multiple sources and systems.

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities. Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.