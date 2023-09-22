This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have around 60,000 employees in 80 countries, working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading & Shipping team and advance your career as a

Trading Settlements Lead

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

In this role You will: Provide operational leadership and guidance to a team(s) of analysts in conjunction with the Settlements Team Lead/Manager

Provide oversight of the Settlements activities within the area of responsibility, ensuring accurate and timely completion of all activities

Be accountable for ensuring and performing operational activity within the area of responsibility, conducted within a strong control framework, highlighting any gaps or issues and develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Actively lead change activities to ensure successful implementation in area of responsibility

Understand the business performance expectations of the team and accountable for the measurements and reporting of metrics or area of responsibility. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate. Address root cause of issues.

Accountable for identifying key partners building relationships

Ensure all processes are clearly documented and maintained. Ensure team members fully understand and follow documented processes

Actively participate in and support projects as appropriate What You will need to be successful: Relevant finance degree and 5-6 years of experience in finance or accounting

Fluency in English

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities

Strong partner management, Customer service capabilities

Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities

Understanding of business drivers and how Settlements supports delivery of the business strategy

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Good influencing skills

Strong analytical skills At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.