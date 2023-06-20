Trading Settlements Manager

Job summary

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects bp to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market bp’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer. The role of the Trade Settlements Manager is to ensure trades are recorded and settled (payments and receivables) in an accurate and timely manner. This requires a thorough understanding of the physical life cycle (from trade execution through to physical delivery). Transactions can be very high value and with complex terms and conditions, requiring efficient problem-solving skills.

Finance



Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage all 3rd Party Settlements for Refining & Products Trading Asia Pacific & Middle East (RPTAP & ME), Gas & Power Trading International (GPTI) and Low Carbon Trading (LCT) for Asia Pacific region.

Develop strong working relationships with T&S Commercial Teams.

Ensure full compliance with the bp T&S Settlements Policy.

Regular catch ups with GBS T&S counterparts in Budapest to increase connectivity and learnings in other regions.

Understand the business performance expectations and contribute to design of measurement and reporting of KPIs.

Manage aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives.

Lead the integration of new activity initiatives (NAIs) and projects into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner.

Support transformation & digitalization initiatives into area of responsibility.

Be the point of contact and escalation of the team.

Deputize for Senior Manager

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 9-10 years of experience in finance or accounting

Minimum 5 years of leading teams

SAP experience preferred

Deep understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles

Understanding of Commodity Trading and/or Oil & Gas Physical Life cycle (deal entry to settlement) would be advantageous

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Strong analytical skills, attention to detail

Strong work ethics and professionalism

Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities

Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast pace environment

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Basic change management skills

Ability to mentor team members

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.