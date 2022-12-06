Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping team and advance your career as



Trading Settlements SME

Provide operational leadership and guidance to a team(s) of analysts in conjunction with the Settlements Team Lead/Manager

Provide oversight of the Settlements activities within the area of responsibility, ensuring accurate and timely completion of all activities

Be accountable for ensuring and performing operational activity within the area of responsibility, conducted within a strong control framework, highlighting any gaps or issues and develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Actively manage change activities to ensure successful implementation in area of responsibility

Understand the business performance expectations of the team and accountable for the measurements and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate. Address root cause of issues.

Accountable for identifying key stakeholders, building and managing the relationships and customer focus

Ensure all processes are clearly documented and maintained. Ensure team members fully understand and follow documented processes

Actively participate in and support projects as appropriate

Relevant finance degree and minimum of 6 years of experience in finance or accounting

Fluency in English

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

Strong stakeholder management, Customer service capabilities

Proven ability to communicate and influence across all levels in the organization

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities

Understanding of business drivers and how Settlements supports delivery of the business strategy

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Good change management skills

Strong analytical skills

Ability to coach others

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!