Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping Team and advance your career as a



Trading Settlements Senior Analyst- Intercompany

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.Manage a portfolio for settlement of financial and physical transactions.Be accountable for the accurate and timely completion of Settlements activities within area of responsibility, which include:Generate customer invoices and supporting documentationSettle all transactions per contractual termsEnsure funds are received and paid on time and accurately; liaise with counterparties should any discrepancies occur; provide thorough explanations for any outstanding balances, ensure disputes are tracked, monitored and resolved in a timely mannerAccurate and timely reporting of all transactions and processing in the LedgersProvide accurate details of projected cash flows to enable Treasury to manage daily and weekly cash requirementsEnsure smooth close and perform regular reconciliations. Ensure non-reconciling items are followed-upDevelop and maintain strong relationships with trading and shipping commercial teamsEnsure full compliance with the relevant Policies and ProceduresEnsure delivery of high quality customer serviceManage aged debt, cash forecasting and unreconciling itemsDeal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries timely and escalate as appropriateIdentify and assist in delivering continuous improvement ideasActively participate and support projectsProvide exceptional internal and external customer service in order to build and strengthen relationshipsFluency in EnglishRelevant degree and at least 2-4years of experience in finance or accountingGeneral understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable principlesSAP experience is an advantageGood analytical skills and attention to detailGreat problem solving, communication and interpersonal skillsGood partner management and customer service capabilitiesTeam player attitude, proactive manner and good communication skillsAbility to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver against deadlinesDifferent bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elementsLife & health insurance, medical care packageFlexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreementOpportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning optionsFamily friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby roomEmployees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition ProgramPossibility to join our social communities and networksChill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Officemassage, Sport and music equipmentAssets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requestedbp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!