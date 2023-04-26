Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping team and advance your career as a



Trading Settlements Senior Analyst- Maternity cover

Manage a portfolio for settlement of financial and physical transactions.

Be accountable for the accurate and timely completion of Settlements activities within area of responsibility, which include:

Generate customer invoices and supporting documentation

Settle all transactions per contractual terms

Ensure funds are received and paid on time and accurately; liaise with counterparties should any discrepancies occur; provide thorough explanations for any outstanding balances, ensure disputes are tracked, monitored and resolved in a timely manner

Accurate and timely reporting of all transactions and processing in the Ledgers

Provide accurate details of projected cash flows to enable Treasury to manage daily and weekly cash requirements

Ensure smooth close and perform regular reconciliations. Ensure non-reconciling items are followed-up

Develop and maintain strong relationships with trading and shipping commercial teams

Ensure full compliance with the relevant Policies and Procedures

Ensure delivery of high quality customer service

Manage aged debt, cash forecasting and unreconciling items

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries timely and escalate as appropriate

Identify and assist in delivering continuous improvement ideas

Actively participate and support projects

Provide exceptional internal and external customer service in order to build and strengthen relationships



Fluency in English

Relevant degree and at least 1-3 years of experience in finance or accounting

General understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable principles

SAP experience is an advantage

Good analytical skills and attention to detail

Great problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Good partner management and customer service capabilities

Team player attitude, proactive manner and good communication skills

Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver against deadlines



Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!