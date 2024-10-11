Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and get involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Budapest Team and advance your career as a
Trading Settlements Senior Analyst
Manage a portfolio of 3rd parties for settlement of financial and physical transactions.
Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of Settlements activities
Generate customer invoices and supporting documentation.
Settle all 3rd party transactions per contractual terms.
Ensure funds are received and paid on time and accurately; liaise with counterparties should any discrepancies occur; provide thorough explanations for any outstanding balances.
Provide accurate details of projected cash flows to enable BP Treasury to manage daily and weekly cash requirements.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with T&S commercial teams.
Ensure full compliance with the BP T&S Settlements Policy
Ensure delivery of high-quality customer service
Manage aged debt and cash forecasting.
Managing receivable and payable funds daily, investigation in case of any discrepancies
Timely closure of Audit Actions
Review and implement write-off process.
Prioritization of improvement initiatives, ensure top priorities delivered.
Relevant finance degree and minimum of 1-3 years of experience finance or accounting
Understanding of Accounts Payable and Receivable settlement principles
Fluency in English
SAP experience
Experience in trading settlements is an advantage & understanding of commodity trading lifecycle (deal execution/entry to settlement) is an advantage.
Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.