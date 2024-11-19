Trading Settlements Senior Analyst

Job summary

Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

Key Responsibilities Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of Marine Bunker Oil Settlements activities within the area of responsibility

Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate

Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues

Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner

Develop and maintain strong relationships with T&S Commercial Teams

Ensure full compliance with the BP T&S Settlements Policy

Provide good quality customer service in all external interactions

Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised

Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives

Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency

Identify and deliver Continuous Improvement ideas

Support change activities to ensure successful implementation in area of responsibility

Actively participate in and support projects as appropriate Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements Bachelor's Degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent

9 – 10 years of experience

General understanding of Accounts Payable/Receivable settlement and Tax principles

Understanding of Commodity Trading and/or Oil Physical Life cycle (deal entry to settlement) would be advantageous

Able to work ANZ hours for a few days during month-end closing

Basic change management or process improvement skills

Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Good stakeholder management/customer service capabilities

Good MS skills and ability to manage data from multiple sources and systems

Strong team working capabilities with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members Why join us? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



