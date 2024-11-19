Trading Settlements Senior Analyst

Job summary
Finance
Finance Group
Our supply and trading business, Trading & Shipping (T&S), connects BP to the world’s traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. We market BP’s equity crude oil and natural gas, import feedstocks for our refinery system and buy products to meet marketing demand. We offer a combination of unique expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and world-class analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.
Key Responsibilities
- Accountable for the accurate and timely completion of Marine Bunker Oil Settlements activities within the area of responsibility
- Support the integration of new business activity into area of responsibility, ensure that activity is embedded in a controlled and efficient manner
- Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework. Highlight any gaps or issues, develop, document and implement mitigations as appropriate
- Understand the business performance expectations, measurement and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility. Provide commentary and actions as appropriate and address root cause of issues
- Deal with Settlement disputes in a timely manner
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with T&S Commercial Teams
- Ensure full compliance with the BP T&S Settlements Policy
- Provide good quality customer service in all external interactions
- Work with relevant teams addressing root causes of outstanding items and issues raised
- Managed aged debt and daily cash funding, support Group cash and working capital management objectives
- Deal with a wide variety of ad-hoc queries
- Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency
- Identify and deliver Continuous Improvement ideas
- Support change activities to ensure successful implementation in area of responsibility
- Actively participate in and support projects as appropriate
Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements
- Bachelor's Degree in Accounting/Finance or equivalent
- 9 – 10 years of experience
- General understanding of Accounts Payable/Receivable settlement and Tax principles
- Understanding of Commodity Trading and/or Oil Physical Life cycle (deal entry to settlement) would be advantageous
- Able to work ANZ hours for a few days during month-end closing
- Basic change management or process improvement skills
- Good problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment
- Good stakeholder management/customer service capabilities
- Good MS skills and ability to manage data from multiple sources and systems
- Strong team working capabilities with ability to support and appropriately challenge team members
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.