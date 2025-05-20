Trading Settlements Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS

T&S performs physical trades with external supply customers globally. The role of the T&S Settlement Team is to ensure trades are recorded and settled (payments and receivables) in an accurate and timely manner. This requires a thorough understanding of the physical life cycle (from trade execution through to physical delivery). Transactions can be very high value and with complex terms and conditions, requiring efficient problem-solving skills.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for accurate and timely settlement valuations of physical oil and gas shipments.

Accountable for ensuring that the operational activity within the area of responsibility is conducted within a strong control framework, highlighting any gaps or issues and develop, document and implement mitigations.

Operates the day-to-day Intercompany activities, including Intercompany billings, settlements and query handling.

Ensure the integrity and accuracy of the various monthly Intercompany accounts and suspense account reconciliations.

Coordinate with various teams to ensure a smooth monthly and quarterly close process.

Responsible for handling quarter-end closing activities to resolve Intercompany differences promptly. Ensure alignment with Intercompany policy and maintain accurate financial records.

Ensure that disputes are monitored and resolved in a timely manner, intervening and escalating disputes according to T&S Policies Team.

Act as a primary interface with the Front Office.

Review and Support MIMA team to handle MI and MA breaks, and address queries from the Commodity Risk team. Identify and resolve root causes of issues, working together to implement effective solutions.

Pro-actively seek opportunities to standardize, simplify and automate processes to improve performance and efficiency.

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Finance, Accounting or related field, preferably with a relevant accounting qualification.

Minimum of 9-10 years’ experience in accounting/settlement role. Ideally to have strong experience within Intercompany.

Strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Highly proficient with Excel or SAP system.

Oil/Energy validated experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

DESIREABLE CRITERIA

Strong analytical skills, attention to detail

Strong work ethics and professionalism

Strong stakeholder management, customer service capabilities

Strong problem solving, communication and interpersonal skills

Good Microsoft skills and ability to handle data from multiple sources and systems

Ability to prioritize, handle pressure and deliver on deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal contacts

Proven experience in identifying continuous improvement opportunities

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.