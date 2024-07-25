Trading & Shipping Crisis & Continuity Management Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Want to be part of a diverse, dynamic team working for a company that's passionate about driving the world's energy transition towards Low Carbon? Intelligence, Security and Crisis Management (ISC) delivers geo-political insight, emergency and crisis management support and security protection to all bp businesses.

This position within ISC, is for someone to support Trading & Shipping’s (T&S) Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) programme, to ensure the business are prepared to respond to a wide range of risks. The position will be an integral part of the T&S C&CM team.

Support the development and delivery of global Crisis & Continuity Management (C&CM) programmes.

Support the development and maintenance of Trading & Shipping (T&S) C&CM plans and procedures, collaborating closely with internal and external bodies to maintain up to date information.

Support the development and delivery of training and exercises for T&S response teams.

Support the Operational Resilience (Business Continuity Management) T&S programmes.

Supporting the maintenance of T&S on-call teams, systems, and office-based emergency response facilities.

Support the T&S C&CM team to coordinate the accounting for and care for people in an emergency across all global teams and businesses.

Actively contributes to the T&S C&CM continuous improvement, through leading or assisting lessons learnt reviews from incidents; and implementing iterative improvements.

Support the maintenance and tracking of the Global T&S C&CM budget.

Co-ordination of T&S team level activities and projects to offer efficiencies and alignment across regions.

Mentor response teams and perform on-call duties. When on duty, the role holder will be required to be available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

Experience in crisis management and business continuity / operational resilience programmes, involving significant operational risk.

Experience in preparing concise plans or reports.

Experience leading and/or facilitating discussions and meetings.

Experience working in high pressured situations with the ability to prioritise work when faced with multiple requirements.

Experience developing and delivering training sessions for a variety of audiences and coaching teams, is desirable.

Experience developing and delivering C&CM exercises, is desirable.

Experience working in the marine and/or energy industry, is desirable.

Awareness of agile methodologies and tools, is desirable.

The team is diverse and dynamic, passionate about ensuing the business is actively prepared to respond to a wide range of risk

T&S performs a critical role in integrating value chains across bp through our established oil, gas and financial trading businesses and new areas of growth like bioenergy, low carbon trading and products.

T&S buy, sell, and move energy for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. We have people, assets, and offices worldwide. At any time, we have between 250 – 300 ships are on the water for bp enabling us to move around 240 million tonnes of oil, gas and products every year.

The operational response and resilience of T&S is crucial to its success.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



