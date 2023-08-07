Trading & Shipping Graduate Development Program - Operations (Chicago)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:
Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Grade JResponsible for supporting BP in the commodity and financial markets, providing reporting and analytics using developing technical capabilities and assisting with end-to-end management of trading opportunities.



The Operations Team plays a significant role in working with the traders to implement trading strategies and to lead all aspects of end-to-end supply chain processes. They serve a vital function collaborating with several business partners including Refining and Marketing and contribute to the overall operation of bp's assets. The team in Chicago is made up of sub teams, including Cargo Assurance, Demurrage, Inventory Analysts, and Trading Operations.

The goal of Trading Operations is to provide an outstanding level of service to bp's Trading & Shipping trading community, while focusing on safety, compliance, and risk at all times. Trading operators actively lead all aspects of a deal to the best commercial advantage once it has been completed by a trader, ensuring that all contractual obligations are met. Operators use multiple modes of transportation to ensure safe receipt or delivery of products including ships, barges, pipelines, trucks, and railcars.

The Operations Development role is structured to provide a broad overview and introduction to operations for an entry level employee. The Operations Analyst will spend approximately one to two years working in this role gaining the vital skills and experience required to place them into a full-time operations role on one of the four commodity benches. A two-year commitment will be required in the full-time role before consideration for subsequent roles will be allowed.

The Analyst will perform scheduling related activities that will improve operations knowledge and provide exposure to a variety of areas within the operations umbrella. The areas of exposure can include, but are not limited to:

Commodity movements via truck, rail, pipeline, or barge

Ad hoc initiatives, analysis and/or projects

Assist on Operations Program projects

Junior scheduling positions

Other Responsibilities may include:

Ability to handle large amounts of information accurately and timely

Take initiative for Continuous Improvement

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with specified timelines

Strong analytical skills, including the use of Excel

Ability to handle contending priorities

Bias towards open thinking and learning

Strong communication and problem-solving skills

Desire to move into an operational role

Strong attention to detail



