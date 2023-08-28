Trading & Shipping Graduate Development Program - Operations (Houston)

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade J Responsible for supporting BP in the commodity and financial markets, providing reporting and analytics using developing technical capabilities and assisting with end-to-end management of trading opportunities.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Grade J Responsible for supporting BP in the commodity and financial markets, providing reporting and analytics using developing technical capabilities and assisting with end-to-end management of trading opportunities.



Our trading & shipping development program is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. The rotational structure of our program provides you choice and means you’ll be challenged in many ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise, and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best. The team will be hands-on to ensure you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization, or commercial opportunity. Whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping program is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.

The Operations Development Program is a 3-year rotational program that will provide you with development and exposure to both power and gas scheduling, along with the possibility of placement into a full-time operations representative role upon completing one year in the program.

You will learn how to support the efficient, reliable, and safe execution of bp’s strategy, using analytical capabilities to coordinate the effective scheduling of physical movements and make optimization trade-offs. This role will be responsible for scheduling, managing, and balancing bp's gas and power portfolio while being 100% compliant and maintaining internal and external customer relationships. Natural Gas and Power Operators play an integral role in our operational capability at bp.

A successful operations candidate will thrive in our exciting, diverse, and fast paced culture. Because we play and believe in one team: we cultivate an environment where we trust one another, embrace feedback, challenge our norms, and expect dedication. This role will be in our Houston GPTA office. bp offers a hybrid working environment, allowing employees to work remotely Monday and Friday and in the office Tuesday through Thursday.

Key accountabilities:

Make required nominations within gas and power for bp’s obligations, using the appropriate computer systems

Assure flow of equity and third-party production

Manage and track imbalances

Communicate market intelligence and provide analytical support to trading teams

Identify and support efficiencies and improvements with operational processes

Update OpenLink Endur or other systems of record daily

Maintain excellent working relationships with Independent System Operators (ISOs), pipelines, external customers, and internal parties

Work with finance, risk, and accounting to ensure accuracy in a timely fashion

Participate in rotational weekend and holiday nomination coverage (natural gas only)

Understand customer behavior and extract key insights that impact nomination and transactional decisions

Function as a strategic partner to enabling teams, prioritize opportunities and provide recommendations to support the implementation of bp’s strategy

Work across multiple teams to drive automation, standardization, and integration

Follow all internal and external requirements and regulations including bp’s Code of Conduct, and model bp’s Values & Behaviors.

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree or technical expertise. Candidate must possess technical aptitude (e.g., Microsoft Excel), positive outlook, effective communication, and organizational skills. Preferred degrees include Energy Management, Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Accounting, Business Administration, and Finance

Essential experience and & job requirements:

Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

Proven written and verbal communication skills

Initiative-taking and independent problem solver

Skilled in interacting and influencing others

Ability to multi-task and manage high pressure situations in a dynamic environment with critical time deadlines

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent analytical, computational, and critical thinking skills including proficiency in Excel

Desirable criteria:

Ability to develop analytical models and interpret market data

Experience in statistical modeling, SQL, quantitative programming (e.g., Python, R, or Spark), data visualization (e.g., PowerBI, Plotly, D3)

You will work with:

Trading, Marketing & Origination and other regional operational teams within bp that care for one another and exhibit the One team environment.

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

About bp Trading & Shipping

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

About bp :

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.



Join us and help us achieve these goals by:

Developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities

Collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows

Delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insights

Navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea

Acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in

Maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe, compliant and efficient way at all times

Empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Collaboration, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Influencing, Listening, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Statistics, Strategic Thinking {+ 5 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.