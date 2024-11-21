Trading & Shipping - Graduate Development Program

Job summary

About the company

At bp, we have one thing on our mind – the energy of tomorrow. We’re helping the world get to net zero with the ambition of being a net zero company by 2050 and our graduates are integral to achieving this. As future leaders and technical experts, we need fresh thinking, curiosity, and a solution focus mindset to reimagine energy. That’s where you come in!

About the team

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp’s face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. T&S offers a combination of outstanding expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and extraordinary analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by premier insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

About the program

The Graduate Development Program is a three-year rotational program within bp’s Trading & Shipping organization. You will be located on our São Paulo office, working directly with industry-leading analysts and traders. You will gain the experience needed to make tangible contributions to bp’s performance while gaining valuable knowledge. The work is fast-paced and technically demanding. Graduates leverage math, logic, and communication skills to translate everything - from geo-political events to local supply/demand distortions – into a market view that can be monetized through trading positions and new business opportunities. Successful candidates will have the opportunity for a fulfilling career as part of a highly commercial organization.

Our trading & shipping development program is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support.

A supportive program structure, supplemented by a learning and development offer, mentor and buddy system, as well as on the job training and regular feedback.

The rotations are based on individual development needs, business needs, as well as input from the Program Manager.

Primarily focused on our Trading Analytics teams that support the Power market and the Biofuels (e.g. ethanol, biodiesel) markets, you can also have opportunities on:

Analytics: Our Trading Analytics organization is global and highly influent on the roots of our trading floors and strategies. Here, you’ll focus on driving continued growth in trading profits and acting as an authority on energy market fundamentals. This organization includes specialists working in market analytics, structuring, and data science.

Trading: Joining our trading team, you’ll be part of managing our trades on the major commodity exchanges across a variety of commodities, and experience different teams and styles from physical trading to paper trading and may even specialize in quantitative trading.

Origination: Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy, supplying our customers with the fuels they need. At the Origination team, you’ll help to ensure we make the best use of our investment.

Academic background:

Bachelor or equivalent and up to 3 years within graduating.

Key responsibilities:

Develop and improve a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and their link to market movements.

Provide the bench with insightful and tradeable analysis and strategies.

Develop new origination opportunities out of authentic ideas and timely analysis and contribute to strategy discussion.

Take part on all training opportunities within the program.

Experience and Criteria:

Minimum of 6 months of experience and knowledge on key concepts and tools related to pricing on the Brazilian Power Market

Ability and proven experience with analytical tools and concepts bent to problem modeling and solving and producing forecasts.

Problem-solving, hands-on and result oriented profile.

Interest and affinity on commodities, trading, macroeconomics, statistics, and related topics.

Proficiency in English and Portuguese is a must

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



