Trading & Shipping Graduate Development Program (Sao Paulo, Brazil - General)

Grade J Responsible for supporting bp in the commodity and financial markets, providing reporting and analytics using developing technical capabilities and assisting with end-to-end management of trading opportunities.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Grade JResponsible for supporting bp in the commodity and financial markets, providing reporting and analytics using developing technical capabilities and assisting with end-to-end management of trading opportunities.



Our trading & shipping program is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development and support. The rotational structure of our program provides you choice and means you’ll be challenged in many different ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best. The team will be hands-on to ensure you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization or commercial opportunity. Whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping program is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.

The Trading & Shipping Development Program in our Sao Paulo, Brazil Office supports the Gas & Power Products Trading Americas (GPTA) group. The GPTA group supports our Oil, Residuals, Distillates, Natural Gas, Power and NGL businesses. Possible development tracks Include

Trading

Joining our energy trading team, you’ll be part of managing our trades on the major energy commodity exchanges and the OTC market as well as our daily exposure to global currency and interest rate fluctuations. You’ll have the opportunity to experience different trading teams and styles from physical trading to paper trading and may even specialize in quantitative or financial markets trading. Beyond that, you’ll have the chance to work across teams in your rotations, including market analytics, physical operations, chartering, and working as trading analyst for one of our trading benches.

Analytics

Analysts have the opportunity to directly influence the bottom line as part of a highly commercial and skilled team. Working in the fast-paced world of our trading floors and with access to vast amounts of data and information, you’ll focus on driving continued growth in trading profits and acting as an authority on energy market fundamentals. This organization includes specialists working in market analytics, structuring and data science. Depending on your focus, possible rotations in data strategy, in market analytics on the cross-bench team or with a specific trading bench, or in structuring where you will be supporting the origination of many exciting new projects across the oil, gas, power and low carbon markets.

Commercial ​

Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy, supplying our customers with the fuels they need. You’ll help to ensure we make the best use of our investment. We want you to be in the best position to propose new and creative ways to maximize value. There are many commercial teams responsible for building and maintaining key relationships, developing unique solutions to address bp ’ s and our customer ’ s business needs and creating additional value for our trading business. Our rotations include marketing & origination, structured products, trading operations, chartering and strategy.



Upon entering the Trading & Shipping Development Program, all grads will attend a “Boot Camp,” focused on learning the business of Trading & Shipping at bp.



About bp Trading & Shipping

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.

About bp :

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.



Join us and help us achieve these goals by:

Developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities

Collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows

Delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insights

Navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea

Acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in

Maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe, compliant and efficient way at all times

Empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people



