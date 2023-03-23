Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The Trading Support & Pricing Lead role operates within the SA Convenience Trading team, reporting to the Trading Senior Manager SA.

The purpose of the role is to Manage Assortment Master Data and facilitate all processes to ensure smooth and fast listing, delisting of new, obsolete, blocked articles. Having E2E responsibility for completeness and reliability of all assortments related information and data.

Manage and deliver the Convenience business price & promotions strategy to ensure that we offer good value to our customers, drive positive price and value perception and improve customer visits, sales and margin.

The role will own the pricing & promotions strategy, developed in conjunction with the Global Convenience Pricing Lead and aligned to the high-level Global CVC pricing & promotions strategy and capability handbook.

Key elements of the role include developing and implementing the convenience pricing strategy; developing and delivering all pricing reporting for the UK convenience business, especially competitor price position mapping; ownership and use of the pricing tools for UK; manage the governance of pricing decisions.

This role interacts with various internal and external stakeholders and will need to develop and maintain strong relationships with them. These include Global Convenience Value Chain Team, Category Leads Team, OPEX; Finance; Forecasting & Replenishment/Supply Chain; Marketing & Loyalty and external agencies/partners (e.g. competitor data supplier, pricing tool developer etc).

The role will input into the overall Convenience strategy and market plan.

The dynamic nature of the Convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.



Key Accountabilities:

Working jointly with Global CVC Team design Assortment Master Data Strategy, processes and required governance process including decision right model.

Working with Category Leads, Operation and Opex team design and be gate kipper of new range listing / delisting rules.

Manage relation and drive 3 rd party support in Assortment Master Data area.

Supported by the Global Convenience Pricing lead, develop and manage the pricing strategy for the SA convenience business.

Work closely with retail partner to ensure that bp pricing strategy is in line with partnership requirements and to avoid duplication of processes.

Define price & promotion rules and create policy document that clearly explains the pricing strategy.

Manage the day-to-day relationship with the recommended competitor data supplier, ensuring delivery of competitor data into the SA market. Create appropriate competitor data briefs and manage these with the supplier. Manage the regular QA process for competitor data.

Manage and communicate regular reporting of competitor data in line with the global capability handbook into the SA market and use this to identify actions required to maintain position against pricing strategy.

Work closely with Trading team to agree and manage actions relating to price, using the price reporting and strategy to drive decision-making.

Chair regular governance meeting with key stakeholders to raise, discuss and agree decisions/actions relating to price & promotions to maintain position vs pricing strategy and support margin management (e.g. cost price recovery decisions, price investment campaigns etc).

Act as super-user for the Pricing & Promotions tools, supporting other users with best practice and provide support to on-board new users.

Manage and maintain documentation relating to pricing e.g. pricing strategy & policy, user guide for pricing tool etc.

Manage the pricing budget as well as contracts, ROs, statements of work and payments with/to suppliers (e.g. competitor data, pricing tool license fee). Facilitate contract/RO signatures and payments to suppliers.

Education & Experience Required

Relevant Degree

Deep experience and understanding of SA convenience retailing, trends, customer shopping behaviour and expectation.

Experience of small format/convenience retailing ideally in trading/pricing/customer role.

Understand what drives best in class customer experience, price perception in retail.

Good understanding of pricing strategies, trends, current and future business strategy.

Proven ability to understand & translate reporting/data into business actions.

Experience of stakeholder management/influencing role

Experience of change management.

Excellent communication, influencing and relationship-management skills.

Excellent organisational, planning, and written and oral communication skills.

Strong stakeholder management and influencing skills.

Strong team player and able to lead agile squads.

Self-starter with drive and initiative.

Strong focus and passion for customers.

Good understanding of business strategy and its value drivers.

Good data and reporting skills, strong numeracy

