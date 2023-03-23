The Trading Support & Pricing Lead role operates within the SA Convenience Trading team, reporting to the Trading Senior Manager SA.
The purpose of the role is to Manage Assortment Master Data and facilitate all processes to ensure smooth and fast listing, delisting of new, obsolete, blocked articles. Having E2E responsibility for completeness and reliability of all assortments related information and data.
Manage and deliver the Convenience business price & promotions strategy to ensure that we offer good value to our customers, drive positive price and value perception and improve customer visits, sales and margin.
The role will own the pricing & promotions strategy, developed in conjunction with the Global Convenience Pricing Lead and aligned to the high-level Global CVC pricing & promotions strategy and capability handbook.
Key elements of the role include developing and implementing the convenience pricing strategy; developing and delivering all pricing reporting for the UK convenience business, especially competitor price position mapping; ownership and use of the pricing tools for UK; manage the governance of pricing decisions.
This role interacts with various internal and external stakeholders and will need to develop and maintain strong relationships with them. These include Global Convenience Value Chain Team, Category Leads Team, OPEX; Finance; Forecasting & Replenishment/Supply Chain; Marketing & Loyalty and external agencies/partners (e.g. competitor data supplier, pricing tool developer etc).
The role will input into the overall Convenience strategy and market plan.
The dynamic nature of the Convenience business will require the role to be able to work at pace and the ability to assist decision-makers at all levels.
Key Accountabilities:
