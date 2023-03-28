Trading & Shipping Development Program - Analytics & Commercial

Job summary

Our trading & shipping development program is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. The rotational structure of our program provides you choice and means you’ll be challenged in many ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise, and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best. The team will be hands-on to ensure you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization, or commercial opportunity. Whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping program is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.



The trading & shipping development program in our Houston office supports the Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) group. Possible development tracks for this opening include:



Analytics

Analysts can directly influence the bottom line as part of a highly commercial and skilled team. Working in the fast-paced world of our trading floors and with access to vast amounts of data and information, you’ll focus on driving continued growth in trading profits and acting as a subject matter expert on energy market fundamentals. This organization includes specialists working in market analytics, structuring and data science. Depending on your focus, possible rotations in data strategy, in market analytics on the crossbench team or with a specific trading bench, or in structuring where you will be supporting the origination of many exciting new projects across the oil, gas, power and low carbon markets.

Commercial

Every year, bp invests billions of dollars searching for new sources of energy, supplying our customers with the fuels they need. You’ll help to ensure we make the best use of our investment. We want you to be in the best position to propose new and creative ways to maximize value. There are many commercial teams responsible for building and maintaining key relationships, developing unique solutions to address bp’s and our customer’s business needs and creating additional value for our trading business. Our rotations include marketing & origination, structured products, and trading operations.

Individuals applying for this role should have excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills. They should also enjoy problem solving, be detail oriented, and be passionate about working in a fast-paced environment. In addition, working within a team that is working towards achieving financial goals in a compliant and effective manner.

Upon entering the trading & shipping development program, all graduates will attend a “Boot Camp,” focused on learning the business of Trading & Shipping at bp.

