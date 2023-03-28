Trading & Shipping Development Program - Analytics & Commercial

Our trading & shipping development program is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. The rotational structure of our program provides you choice and means you’ll be challenged in many ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise, and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best. The team will be hands-on to ensure you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization, or commercial opportunity. Whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping program is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.
The trading & shipping development program in our Houston office supports the Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) group. Possible development tracks for this opening include:
Our trading & shipping development program is global in nature – wherever you’re based, you’ll benefit from the same outstanding training, development, and support. The rotational structure of our program provides you choice and means you’ll be challenged in many ways – all of which will build your confidence, expertise, and experience at pace, giving you the flexibility to eventually take your career in the direction that suits you best. The team will be hands-on to ensure you’re involved in projects and roles of significant value – giving you exposure to markets, deal making and stretch opportunities. There’s also an excellent chance that you’ll be involved in new and exciting projects, such as unexplored areas of analysis, optimization, or commercial opportunity. Whether you’re learning on the job or in the classroom, joining our trading & shipping program is the perfect springboard to a rewarding career.
The trading & shipping development program in our Houston office supports the Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) group. Possible development tracks for this opening include: