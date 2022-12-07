Trading & Shipping Future Skills & Learning Lead

Job summary

Role Synopsis:

Key Accountabilities:

Training courses, both individually and with a wider team, and in collaboration with front office/commercial subject matter experts (SME).

Structured, logical, and accessible learning curricula designed both for T&S personnel and people outside of T&S who may have less understanding of markets.

High quality training for counterparties, JVs and other 3rd party relationships where required.

Both face-to-face and virtual learning, in multiple modalities such as e-learnings/videos if appropriate.

Simulations/exercises/assessments, including support of, and improvements to, proprietary simulation software.

Conduct learning requirements analyses and gap identification, assisted by formal or informal strategic guidance from business representatives and SMEs, as well as delegate feedback.

Maintain own relationships with senior commercial stakeholders and foster a network of SMEs to help produce the learning solutions.

Help develop specific groups through proprietary structured learning programs related to commercial skills, such as graduates in Trading and Shipping, but also for other learner cohorts across the wider bp organization.

Help define, implement, and maintain metrics such as learning utilization and feedback where appropriate, as well as assessment results, and consolidate the results to generate basic statistics to guide data driven improvement.

Work with, develop, and learn from peers in the learning space with different areas of specialism in other commodities and markets, as well as learning specialists and those with other backgrounds.

Focus on gas and power markets, but help cover all markets, commodities, and geographies as part of a global team based in bp’s trading offices in Houston, Chicago, London, and Singapore – with potential learners in offices globally.

Work in Agile teams, acting as product owner in the agile design process. Also participate as a squad member for more complex agile projects.

Create an inclusive and diverse workplace. Instill a sense of purpose, set clear direction and boundaries, provide the space for colleagues and partners to be at their best.

If you're an experienced trader, passionate about developing new traders and trading courses, this role is for you!Based in Houston and working as part of a global team, the role is accountable for the development of technical and commercial skills for bp, with a focus on Front Office development in the Trading and Shipping division - including but not exclusively trading, origination and analytics - while also developing similar skills in the broader bp organization to facilitate the interface between the Trading and Shipping business and bp’s new business activities.We are looking for someone with commercial experience in a trading business to develop and deliver training and learning solutions in line with bp’s ambitions as it transforms into an integrated energy company with a new focus on low carbon activities, maintaining a clear alignment with strategic direction and value.The role would cover commodities in the energy sector, with a focus on gas and power markets– and with a commercial context, such as origination, commercial development, trading, and analytics.Define, Develop, Deliver and Curate:

Essential Education

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

High level of commercial knowledge in trading, analytics, or origination in energy markets, with a good understanding of gas and power specifically, as well as the ability to train and assess those concepts for the organization.

Experience having worked on a trading floor in a commercial role.

Proven leadership skills relevant to the management of SMEs to ensure the provision of commercial training.

Able to lead, influence and build consensus and engagement across teams, functions, and geographies to understand and meet stakeholder needs.

Ability to think strategically and be creative

Outstanding communication skills; oral, presentation and written, and comfortable communicating both virtually and face-to-face.

Strong evidence of being a self-starter who proactively takes initiative, manages multiple / conflicting priorities, demonstrates flexibility and adaptability in handling change in a dynamic environment.

Comfortable working in a team environment, both in their ability to lend a hand to others when needed and trust others by asking for their help

Sound judgment with the ability to simplify and resolve complex issues.

Excellent performance advising, stakeholder management skills are essential. Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results

Embodies bp’s Values and Behaviours and leadership expectations

Desirable Criteria:

Experience managing trading risk, or an equivalent level of direct ownership of commercial decision making, such as an originator/marketer.

Experience in oil, gas and LNG markets.

Analytical experience or financial engineering skills (i.e., as a fundamentals analyst, data scientist, deal structurer or quant).

Excellent technology skills, ideally with programming experience.

Experience breaking down, structuring, and conveying knowledge, either as a mentor, trainer, lecturer or similar.

Why join us

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.