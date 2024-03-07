Trading support assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

This role sits within the Customer and Products entity. Working within Mobility and Convenience Europe, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing effective support to the Branded Buying, Food Service, Partnership Management, and Offer Development & Sustainability teams in matters of product set-up, price, promo, and cost management.

This role will be a fixed term one year contract, with possibility of extension.

What will be expected of me?

Responsible for maintaining the central SAP system, resolving store scanning issues through the Shops & Valeting Helpdesk, supporting the trading team in all aspects of buying administration and communication to sites

Managing and implementing all promotional activity onto SAP

Daily execution of all retail price and cost changes and settling up new lines within defined process

Support trading team with administrative support across all areas ensuring accuracy of data entry into SAP

Daily management of error resolutions from SAP

Ensuring all supplier invoices are raised promptly and that invoices are paid on time

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Thinking about applying?

Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

