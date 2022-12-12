Trainee Technician

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Also, prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.