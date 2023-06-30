Site traffic information and cookies

Trainee Technician

  • Location India - Patalganga
  • Travel required
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ063665
  • Experience level Entry
Grade N

Responsible for providing technical and administrative support to geological, geophysical, petrotech, refinery, or land personnel. Also, responsible for loading/entering, verifying, manipulating, analysing, and reporting data related to well logs, seismic activity, or refining activity.


Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

