Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Join BPX Energy as the Sr. Training & Competency Program Specialist and play a pivotal role in developing, implementing, and managing a refreshed and innovative bpx Energy’s training & competency program.In this position, your expertise will be a driving force behind optimizing training of new and current employees and contractors, collaborate with technical experts, lead strategic initiatives, and ensuring the smooth day to day delivery of training & competency programs.



Job Description:

Offer expert guidance and support to employees and managers, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Design and implement a robust competency framework to identify, assess, and enhance skills and knowledge of employees within the organization.

Spearhead the development of an advanced and innovative training program, aligned with industry best practices and regulatory requirements, covering technical, safety, and leadership aspects.

Lead strategic collaboration with technical Training & Competency Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from Production, Midstream, and Development departments.

Provide seasoned oversight during the implementation of the Training & Competency program, ensuring a high level of excellence in execution.

Lead program administration for the bpx Energy Training & Competency program including basic and advanced training across multiple areas.

Support implementing new programs, while being responsible for ensuring the learning management system is optimized for company needs.

Work directly with content providers to efficiently integrate and configure training modules.

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field preferred.

Minimum 8 years of experience in developing and implementing advanced Training & Competency programs preferably in oil and gas industry.

Expertise in defining learning roadmaps for competency and qualification measures.

Proven track record of successful integration of technical Training & Competency. programs, qualification and evaluation measures into a Learning Management Systems (LMS).

Outstanding communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to influence at all levels.

Strong working knowledge in working with modern learning delivery platforms, MS Office, and experience using Artificial Intelligence to support efficiency.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000 - $140,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

