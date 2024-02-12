Entity:Production & Operations
Join BPX Energy as the Sr. Training & Competency Program Specialist and play a pivotal role in developing, implementing, and managing a refreshed and innovative bpx Energy’s training & competency program.
Lead strategic collaboration with technical Training & Competency Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from Production, Midstream, and Development departments.
Spearhead the development of an advanced and innovative training program, aligned with industry best practices and regulatory requirements, covering technical, safety, and leadership aspects.
Design and implement a robust competency framework to identify, assess, and enhance skills and knowledge of employees within the organization.
Offer expert guidance and support to employees and managers, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Work directly with content providers to efficiently integrate and configure training modules.
Support implementing new programs, while being responsible for ensuring the learning management system is optimized for company needs.
Lead program administration for the bpx Energy Training & Competency program including basic and advanced training across multiple areas.
Provide seasoned oversight during the implementation of the Training & Competency program, ensuring a high level of excellence in execution.
Integrate training program requirements in bpx management system.
Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field preferred.
Minimum 8 years of experience in developing and implementing advanced Training & Competency programs preferably in oil and gas industry.
Expertise in defining learning roadmaps for competency and qualification measures.
Proven track record of successful integration of technical Training & Competency. programs, qualification and evaluation measures into a Learning Management Systems (LMS).
Outstanding communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to influence at all levels.
Strong working knowledge in working with modern learning delivery platforms, MS Office, and experience using Artificial Intelligence to support efficiency.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000 - $140,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.