Training & Development Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Training and Development Advisor operates within a centrally or co-located team of professionals, managing learning processes to ensure that mandatory training and skill-building programs are effectively delivered, helping our people perform in their roles today. The advisor also plays a crucial role in supporting future skill development by working closely with Skills Performance Managers, providing business-specific input to help our workforce transform for tomorrow. Supporting the Training and Development Manager, the Training and Development Advisor is responsible for managing learning processes at the site level, liaising with designated departments to support their learning and skills development needs. They collaborate with the skills teams to ensure alignment with broader learning strategies. The primary focus of this role is maintaining bp’s License to Operate, ensuring that all employees are equipped with the skills necessary for safe, reliable, and compliant operations. The Training and Development Advisor serves as a crucial liaison between department leadership and the broader learning community, ensuring that the unique needs of each department are understood and addressed effectively. They will work closely with department heads to identify gaps in skills and training and collaborate with the wider learning team to customize or adapt learning programs that meet local demands. When global learning solutions are unavailable or insufficient to address specific challenges, this role will take a leadership role in developing and implementing targeted, locally relevant solutions that solve these issues. By fostering open communication and providing strategic guidance, the Training and Development advisor ensures that learning initiatives are both operationally aligned and responsive to department-specific needs. In addition to liaising, they will also play a key role in shaping and driving the development of a local learning culture. This involves promoting the value of continuous learning, encouraging knowledge sharing, and helping department leadership prioritize skill development as a critical part of their operational strategy. They will lead efforts to deliver effective local learning interventions that not only address immediate gaps but also build long-term capabilities within teams. By acting as both a learning advocate and a problem-solver, the Training and Development Advisor ensures that learning is a strategic enabler for business success and that the department's workforce is equipped to meet both current operational demands and future transformation goals.

What you will do:

Has a good understanding of the business or function strategy, model and goals; understands the skills, including critical skill gaps, needed to achieve those goals. Supports integration of the talent agenda into business/partnering local agendas.

Support realization of the learning vision and strategy, contribute to development of the learning common process, continuous improvement of that process and show and drive process discipline in the team and remit.

Owns the local compliance training matrix for their remit and aligns with the global compliance & conformance training matrices. Drive the global learning standardization and modernization agenda locally. In addition, support the remit with complex performance consulting to address local skills & learning needs.

Contributes to the local demand planning processes in partnership with site leadership and site P&C Partnering

Develops learning and development solutions to meet specific site needs

Sustain use of global and local products through continual delivery, for example, assignments, demand management, and marketing.

Manages all global and local learning and development programs and events effectively at site.

Identifies specific needs, for example, based on local regulations or equipment, that are not covered by global products; work with the relevant SPA to analyse the need and translate them into learning solutions where required to meet compliance / conformance needs

Creates an inclusive environment in which to manage, coach, mentor and develop the team.

Supports Training and Development Manager on cost and partner recovery for learning.

Supports local career development programs in partnership with relevant members of talent organization.

Manage the delivery of Operational and technical early career/ apprenticeship programs.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in organizational development, business administration, engineering or related field.

3-5 years in a learning and development or delivery role, with a focus on managing learning program and processes within an organization or

5-years’ experience working within a production & operations role

Demonstrated experience in managing learning programs or projects from planning to execution, including resource coordination, scheduling and working with cross-functional teams

Understanding and experience of interfacing learning support or in the relevant business, in leading managing the (learning) processes and knowledge of local training related legislation are needed

Skills:

Business acumen

Stakeholder management and communication

Project and program management

Learning and development expertise

Problem solving and innovation

Data analysis and reporting

Knowledge of compliance and regulatory requirements

Influencing

Systems thinking

Continuous Learning

Agility core practices

Creating and measuring impact

Customer centric thinking

Data Analysis

Marketing learning

Performance Consulting

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.