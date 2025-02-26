Training & Development Advisor

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.
We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.
We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.
The Training and Development Advisor operates within a centrally or co-located team of professionals, managing learning processes to ensure that mandatory training and skill-building programs are effectively delivered, helping our people perform in their roles today. The advisor also plays a crucial role in supporting future skill development by working closely with Skills Performance Managers, providing business-specific input to help our workforce transform for tomorrow. Supporting the Training and Development Manager, the Training and Development Advisor is responsible for managing learning processes at the site level, liaising with designated departments to support their learning and skills development needs. They collaborate with the skills teams to ensure alignment with broader learning strategies. The primary focus of this role is maintaining bp’s License to Operate, ensuring that all employees are equipped with the skills necessary for safe, reliable, and compliant operations. The Training and Development Advisor serves as a crucial liaison between department leadership and the broader learning community, ensuring that the unique needs of each department are understood and addressed effectively. They will work closely with department heads to identify gaps in skills and training and collaborate with the wider learning team to customize or adapt learning programs that meet local demands. When global learning solutions are unavailable or insufficient to address specific challenges, this role will take a leadership role in developing and implementing targeted, locally relevant solutions that solve these issues. By fostering open communication and providing strategic guidance, the Training and Development advisor ensures that learning initiatives are both operationally aligned and responsive to department-specific needs. In addition to liaising, they will also play a key role in shaping and driving the development of a local learning culture. This involves promoting the value of continuous learning, encouraging knowledge sharing, and helping department leadership prioritize skill development as a critical part of their operational strategy. They will lead efforts to deliver effective local learning interventions that not only address immediate gaps but also build long-term capabilities within teams. By acting as both a learning advocate and a problem-solver, the Training and Development Advisor ensures that learning is a strategic enabler for business success and that the department's workforce is equipped to meet both current operational demands and future transformation goals.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
