Training & Development Manager

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you. The Training and Development Manager plays a pivotal role in enhancing organizational performance by overseeing and optimizing learning processes aligned with strategic goals.

Operating at a mid-level leadership capacity, the will manage a co-located team of professionals, supported by central team members, dedicated to driving workforce and skill development.

The primary responsibility is to ensure the effective delivery of mandatory training, skills enhancement, and career development initiatives that empower employees to excel in their current roles and prepare them for future opportunities. The TDM will drive the effective implementation of learning processes and support the site operationally in learning and skills development by managing their team and the learning and development processes locally.

They will translate global skills and knowledge into practical, site-specific career experiences, and manage local learning requirements to uphold bp’s License to Operate, supporting safe, reliable and compliant operations and solving complex learning and development problems. In this role, the individual will serve as the key liaison between site leadership and the broader Talent community, fostering a strong local learning culture and addressing specific learning needs when global solutions are inadequate.

Through these responsibilities, the TDM supports operational effectiveness, maintains License to Operate, and contributes to the ongoing success of the organization by addressing and solving business-specific learning and development challenges.

What you will do:

Understands the business or function strategy, model and goals; understands the skills, including critical skill gaps, needed to achieve those goals. Acts as a performance consultant in partnership with partnering to site leadership team and standing member of remit “people meetings/ tables”. And play an active role to integrate talent agenda into business/partnering local agendas.

Drive realization of the learning vision and strategy, contribute to development of the learning common process, continuous improvement of that process and drive process discipline in the team and remit.

Owns the total local compliance training matrix and aligns with the global compliance & conformance training matrices. Drive the global learning standardisation and modernisation agenda locally. In addition, support the remit with complex performance consulting to address local skills & learning needs.

Engages workers’ councils, unions and employee relations, as needed to ensure critical skills gaps and how they will be addressed are understood. Obtains approvals, where required. Manage government, partners and community relations for learning and development related matters.

Plans new solution rollouts and launches solutions to target populations

Sustain use of global and local products through continual delivery, for example, assignments, demand management, and marketing.

Enables the delivery team to manage all global and local learning and development programs and events effectively at site.

Identifies specific needs, for example, based on local regulations or equipment, that are not covered by global products; work with the relevant SPA to analyse the need and translate them into learning solutions where required to meet compliance / conformance needs

Creates an inclusive environment in which to manage, coach, mentor and develop the team.

Will expressly agree, via the Senior Manager, the in-year activity set and budget with the P&C Senior Leader as part of the P&C Annual Planning Process.

Manage cost and partner recovery for learning and development conducted in the remit and ensure to highlight remit procurement needs to skills teams, shared hub and support when needed.

Manage local career development programs in partnership with relevant members of talent organization.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in human resources, organizational development, business administration, education or related field.

5-years’ experience working within a production & operations role or 3+ years’ experience in complex organizations, specifically HR, skills management, performance management or workforce planning.

5-years’ experience advising, coaching, and influencing senior executives.

Skills:

Project management

Leadership and team management

Learning and development expertise

Strategic thinking

Communication and interpersonal skills

Problem solving ability and analytical skills

Technical understanding of compliance and regulations

High hazard industry awareness

Continuous Learning

Collaboration

Creating and measuring impact

Customer centric thinking

Data Analysis

Decision Making

Leadership Development

Learning application and behavioural change

Marketing learning

Performance Consulting

Stakeholder Management

Technical:

Significant experience in learning support or in the relevant business, in leading managing the (learning) processes and knowledge of local training related legislation is needed

Behavioural:

Learning management and programme management expertise

Some roles require fluency in multiple languages

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.