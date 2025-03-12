Training & Development Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Supporting the Training and Development Manager, the Training and Development Senior Advisor is accountable for ensuring that all employees are equipped with the skills necessary for safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

The Training and Development Senior Advisor operates within a centrally or co-located team of professionals, managing learning processes at site level to ensure that mandatory training and skill-building programs are effectively delivered, helping our people perform in their roles today.

The Training and Development Senior Advisor also serves as a crucial liaison between department leadership and the broader learning community, ensuring that the unique needs of each department are understood and addressed effectively. They will work closely with department heads to identify gaps in skills and training and collaborate with the wider learning team to customize or adapt learning programs that meet local demands.

The senior advisor also plays a crucial role in supporting future skill development by working closely with Skills Performance Managers and their teams to ensure alignment with global learning strategies. When global learning solutions are unavailable or insufficient to address specific challenges, this role will take a leadership role in developing and implementing targeted, locally relevant solutions that solve these issues.

By fostering open communication and providing strategic guidance, the Training and Development Senior Advisor ensures that learning initiatives are both operationally aligned and responsive to department-specific needs.

In addition to liaising, they will also play a key role in shaping and driving the development of a local learning culture. This involves promoting the value of continuous learning, encouraging knowledge sharing, and helping department leadership prioritize skill development as a critical part of their operational strategy.

They will lead efforts to deliver effective local learning interventions that not only address immediate gaps but also build long-term capabilities within teams. By acting as both a learning advocate and a problem-solver, the Training and Development Senior Advisor ensures that learning is a strategic enabler for business success and that the department's workforce is equipped to meet both current operational demands and future transformation goals.

To manage learning processes ensuring mandatory training and skill-building programs are effectively delivered, supporting both current performance and future skill development.

What you will do:

Has a good understanding of the business or function strategy, model and goals; understands the skills, including critical skill gaps, needed to achieve those goals. Supports integration of the talent agenda into business/partnering local agendas.

Support realization of the learning vision and strategy, contribute to development of the learning common process, continuous improvement of that process and show and drive process discipline in the team and remit.

Owns the local compliance training matrix for their remit and aligns with the global compliance & conformance training matrices. Drive the global learning standardization and modernization agenda locally. In addition, support the remit with complex performance consulting to address local skills & learning needs.

Contributes to the local demand planning processes in partnership with site leadership and site P&C Partnering

Develops learning and development solutions to meet specific site needs

Sustain use of global and local products through continual delivery, for example, assignments, demand management, and marketing.

Manages all global and local learning and development programs and events effectively at site.

Identifies specific needs, for example, based on local regulations or equipment, that are not covered by global products; work with the relevant SPA to analyse the need and translate them into learning solutions where required to meet compliance / conformance needs

Creates an inclusive environment in which to manage, coach, mentor and develop the team.

Supports Training and Development Manager on cost and partner recovery for learning.

Supports local career development programs in partnership with relevant members of talent organization.

Manage the delivery of Operational and technical early career/ apprenticeship programs.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in organizational development, business administration, engineering or related field.

Significant experience in upstream or downstream operations, ideally with exposure to people processes and within a regulated environment.

Significant experience in complex/ matrixed organizations, ideally within HR, with experience of skills management programmes, performance management or workforce planning.

Experience in delivering balanced solutions, combining business-specific expertise and technical/functional knowledge with a strong understanding of people development

Skills:

Learning & Behaviour Change: Ability to design and implement strategies that drive learning adoption and long-term behaviour change. Experience in capturing, organizing, and leveraging knowledge to support workforce development and planning.

Workforce Planning: Strategic approach to aligning skills development with business needs and future workforce trends.

Project Management: Proven track record to lead and deliver complex initiatives on time and within scope.

Creativity & Innovation: An approach that develops new insights, problem-solving, and continuous improvement.

Communication & Senior Stakeholder Engagement: Strong ability to articulate insights, influence decisions, and manage relationships at all levels.

Growth Mindset: Open to learning, adapting, and leading change in dynamic environments.

Stakeholder Management & Collaboration: Building trusted relationships and working cross-functionally to get results.

Data Analysis & Visualization: Ability to interpret complex data, derive insights, and present findings in a compelling way.

Artificial Intelligence & Emerging Technologies: Awareness of AI-driven innovations and their application in learning and workforce planning.

Execution & Results Orientation: Understanding of business drivers and the ability to align learning strategies with organizational goals. A proactive approach to ‘getting things done’ and delivering impact.

Technical:

Either technical/ operational skills applicable to the role-specific domain built in upstream or downstream operational organizations

L&D technical skills such as:

Performance Consulting

Learning design and development

Technology deployment and CI – e.g. use of Degreed, Xyleme and Cornerstone

Conformance and compliance training delivery management

Good understanding of current trends in skills management, talent development, and impactful learning.

Learning delivery and presentation skills to large audiences.

Behavioural:

Safety Comes First – commitment to supporting front line safety leadership and psychological safety within the team

Do the right thing – always follow our code

Know the competition – seek out different views and learn from them (externally)

Keep improving – more efficient with the money we spend

Prioritize the team – be open to honest feedback

Why join our team:

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



