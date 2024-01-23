This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

The purpose of the Training Development Specialist is to manage and actively develop consistent training content that is fit for purpose for site operators and staff across M&C ESA to enable safe operations, excellent customer service and delivery of sales plans, and to equip our people with all the necessary skills and competencies to successfully perform their job.The Training Development Specialist is responsible for driving standardisation and digitalisation of training content across M&C ESA with focus on learner experience. This role drives improvements and cost efficiencies of training in M&C ESA.



Job Description:

This is a location independent role within our operating countries of UK, Poland, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria and Luxembourg. European countries are preferred over UK.

Within this content management role, a successful candidate must have previous experience in developing training content software and speak fluent English.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage development of training programs and content, which meets business needs of M&C ESA markets and puts a focus on learner experience.

Actively develop, improve and refresh digital training content in close collaboration with the markets cross Europe building on market needs

Manage central training curriculum, which makes use of various forms of training delivery including virtual training, classroom training and coaching.

Standardise, improve and own training content for sites and partners and adapt to local market where needed.

Responsible for running gap analysis on our e-learning offer across Europe to drive standardisation and cost efficiency across M&C Europe.

Manage and continuously review central training tools to ensure that they are up to date, engaging and fit for purpose and in line with latest (local) regulations

Define process for E2E training content development (preparing brief, raising request, validation, prioritisation, delivery, evaluation).

Manage pipeline of training content development requests from M&C ESA markets and work closely with agencies on training content development.

Manage selection, onboarding and ongoing relationships with training content development agencies.

Ensure that training content is engaging and attractive for millennials and Gen Z learners, by making use of digital technologies, virtual training, gamification and social learning.

Act as an SME for the Administration of our Learning Management system and support market with content administration

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

