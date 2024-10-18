Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Operations Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a

Training Lead - Sweden, Finland

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to manage Operational standards/processes and HSSE related aspects within Sweden & Finland , primarily through technical training and capability building programmes.

In this role you will:

Provide functional leadership for training

Manage the air bp training data base

Ensure site task breakdown training is current

Manage regional Training network

Provide stewardship over all training documentation and site records

Provide Train the Trainer site training when training skill development is required at a site

Develop and implement training programmes, for example maintenance, HSSE initiatives, CoW, coordinate on-airfield training, Train the Trainer workshops, terminals, bulk customers, transporting companies, JV’s, Millitary and sites where we have a TSA agreement

Liaise with the Operations & HSSE team West Europe for knowledge exchange and reciprocal support as required

Support the Operations Manager Sweden & Finland in capability building for the region

Supporting the wider North Europe operations team members in delivering on their accountabilities

Participate in on site activities to gain required knowledge and know how to carry out operational and technical training.

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in engineering (or Technical subject area)

Significant experience in operations/engineering/HSSE&Q roles.

Experience & knowledge of the Aviation Industry

Excellent leadership , People Management, mentor and team working skills.

Project management experience

Excellent contractor leadership skills

Networking across boundaries and across businesses

Significant experience in training



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



