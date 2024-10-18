Site traffic information and cookies

Training Lead - Sweden, Finland

  • Location Sweden - Stockholm
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ086777
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Aviation Team and advance your career as a

Training Lead - Sweden, Finland

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

The purpose of this role is to manage Operational standards/processes and HSSE related aspects within Sweden & Finland , primarily through technical training and capability building programmes.

In this role you will:

  • Provide functional leadership for training
  • Manage the air bp training data base
  • Ensure site task breakdown training is current
  • Manage regional Training network
  • Provide stewardship over all training documentation and site records
  • Provide Train the Trainer site training when training skill development is required at a site
  • Develop and implement training programmes, for example maintenance, HSSE initiatives,  CoW,  coordinate on-airfield training, Train the Trainer workshops, terminals, bulk customers, transporting companies, JV’s, Millitary and sites where we have a TSA agreement
  • Liaise with the Operations & HSSE team West Europe for knowledge exchange and reciprocal support as required
  • Support the Operations Manager Sweden & Finland in capability building for the region
  • Supporting the wider North Europe operations team members in delivering on their accountabilities
  • Participate in on site activities to gain required knowledge and know how to carry out operational and technical training.

What you will need to be successful:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in engineering (or Technical subject area)
  • Significant experience in operations/engineering/HSSE&Q roles.
  • Experience & knowledge of the Aviation Industry
  • Excellent leadership , People Management, mentor and team working skills.
  • Project management experience
  • Excellent contractor leadership skills
  • Networking across boundaries and across businesses
  • Significant experience in training


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

