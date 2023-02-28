Job summary

Would you like to join our Customer&Products team to contribute to service quality increase of Fuels Turkey through delivering theoretical and practical trainings ?



We are now looking for a Training specialist to be based in Ankara, Turkey and perform classroom based and online trainings for site staff as well as create the Active (on-the-job training) team weekly plans.



In this position you will play a key role around building capacity and capability via the strong partnership with the related functions (Site Support, Marketing, HSSE, Logistics, Retail Sales, Agency) to train site staff.



You will report to Training & Activity Planning manager.



Role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.



About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



• Provide online, classroom and field training to the site staff in line with the training modules

• Ensure full yearly trainings for site staff and managers to create awareness of bp HSSE standards and increase overall service quality in the forecourt and market areas

• Analyze, monitor and report of activities and practices supporting the training agenda

• Prepare yearly, monthly and weekly training and trip plans

• Prepare yearly, monthly and weekly activity plans of active teams

• Read and approve the reports of Active team members

• Keep track of the actions determined by Active team as weekly and ensure that the actions are closed

• Focus on underperforming sites to maximize Customer Service standard assessment program Scores and decrease the complaints numbers

• Provide work analysis about the work performed by the site staff (forecourt, cleaning, and Shop staff)

• Ensure the site staff data is fully updated in training database

• Control the fuel tankers and perform training to tanker operators which are supplied from the bp terminals, align with the HSSE standards

• Report the feedback and results of the completed trainings with RTMs and dealers

• Provide reporting of training activities

• Determine the recruitment criteria of the personnel to be employed at the sites and ensure that the dealers select the staff who meet these criteria



About you:



You will hold a BS degree in Educational Science, Business Administration or relevant disciplines.



It would also be essential that you have:



• Relevant experience in training delivery

• Strong reporting and analysis background

• Track record of stakeholder management skills (both internal and external)

• Ability to implement continuous improvement with agile and proactive approach

• Advanced personal organization/planning skills

• Good level of knowledge in English and fluent level in Turkish languages



Desirable criteria and qualifications:



• Driving License

• Previous experience in Sales or Retail sectors