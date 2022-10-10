Training & Compliance Specialist

Key Accountabilities

Manage training profiles for over 1,200 learners; this includes building, archiving and updating profiles, building user groups in the Learning Management System (LMS), updating automation of training assignment scripts, troubleshooting and internally auditing the system for accuracy and completeness.

Maintain systematized structure of courses within the LMS and updating courses as they change.

Respond to requests for training assignments, resolve employee issues with their training access and profiles, support assignment of training, and support module construction when asked.

Responsible for evaluating training modules to ensure they run correctly and resolving issues with providers when they do not.

Contribute to updating the bpx Training Policy relative to frequency of training, module updates and delivery methods.

Responsible for working with owners of subject matter to resolve content problems and interface with external parties and bp to solve run problems with courses.

Generate and provide coherent and organized reports and visibility into training assignments, completion, and gaps for audits, incident investigations, department self-assessments and leadership requests.

Contribute to developing, updating, and maintaining dashboards for managers and the leadership teams for visibility into training assignments, completion rates, and individual training records

Responsible for working with external supplier to optimize functionality of the LMS as needed; this includes resolving issues and building additional functionality.

Essential Education:

Four-year degree preferred, 5 – 10 years relevant experience may substitute.

High school diploma required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proficient in VTA Learner or other LMS.

Strong proficiency in Microsoft suite of tools, especially Excel, Power BI, and SharePoint.

Ability to listen, comprehend and communicate with leaders regarding OSHA training, technical training, and corporate training requirements.

Ability to identify and implement LMS process efficiencies and automation opportunities.

Proficiency with SCORM platform and turning PowerPoint modules into modules that run to completion and provide a satisfying user experience during training.

Coordination skills to configure training, set up schedules and work to resolve conflicts.

Knowledge of OSHA regulatory training requirements (29 CFR 1910 and 1926), especially as related to oil & gas industry

Ability to be detailed and organized in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work with and meet deadlines

Ability to problem-solve

Ability to define self-development needs as training delivery platforms and LMS requirements evolve

Exceptional interpersonal & communication skills with ability to work with broad range of internal and external stakeholders and training providers

Desirable criteria

Background and/or formal education in adult learning

Background in energy/oil & gas industry

Background with RISC software platform – Virtual Training Assistant

Background with SCORM

Experience building and managing Power BI

Additional Information

This role supports organizational success in safely executing to our business strategy and is heavily relied upon to provide data, reports, dashboard visibility and training configuration. Efficiency in time management is critical to success

salary range