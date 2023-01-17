Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a



Transformation Change Manager

Support Change and Transformation work stream/squad activities in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans

• Execute all change deliverables to time, quality, cost, and scope

• Develop program communications plan

• Draft and deliver effective programme communications across different channels

• Actively participate and help develop a network of Finance & Business Change Champions (BCCs) and Team Leads

• Implement Change and Transformation activities required to embed new behaviors, practices and business processes including areas of key system and/or process dependency (i.e., workday, data lake, business warehouse)

• Help implement change impact assessments for the regions /countries / sites including supporting GBS Finance Centers as a key input in determining readiness for Launch

• Collaborate across workstreams/squads to connect on related change impacts for input into program/project deliverables.

• Develop and complete the Role Mapping for end users

• Support the coordination and delivery of training

• Build and track business stability metrics before and after launch to measure post launch stabilization.

• Understand the scope and functionality of S/4 Hana modules as well as those SAP modules within the scope of interfacing systems/modules (i.e., Ariba, Plant Maintenance, Workday)

The successful candidate will have a degree level education in Accounting, Finance or Business, with strong experience in Change and Transformation Management.

• You must be able to think critically, communicate, and actively listen.

• To succeed in this role, you need excellent writing skills for purposes of internal communication, drafting of corporate and transactional documents and delivering business advice.

• Some working knowledge of process re-engineering tools such as 6-Sigma, Visio, ARIS, Informatica helpful. Proficiency in MS Office applications is required.

• Change management for large SAP S4 Hana implementation or similar



Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

