Finance



Business Support Group



In Hungary, we operate bp's Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world's need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions and Transformation Team and advance your career as a



Transformation Change Manager

Digital Solutions and Transformation combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Manage large strategic change initiatives, including transitions, transformations and digitalization

Define and give recommendations on how a change framework should be deployed on a specific project / programme of work

Work as a key member of global and strategic change initiatives to support delivery of transformation and digitalization programmes

Manage a wide range of collaborators, including senior stakeholders or staff members impacted by the announced changes

Support the development of change capability for key change roles, including: Growing the change capability through training delivery, coaching, mentoring and crafting materials to facilitate better change management practices Building a culture and change capability for bp globally in change agent and change leader roles

Collaborate with other change practitioners in bp and external parties to keep abreast of external change best practices to ensure that the current change framework is relevant and appropriate

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in written and spoken English

Exquisite communication and interpersonal skills

Skills in leading and managing change (cultural, process and behavioural) gained from delivery of sophisticated business or people change projects and programmes

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Strategic thinking to develop, implement, and sustain a change management framework

Ability to engage with collaborators from the leadership team to staff level, to interact with all levels of the organization and to help guide individuals through the change of large transformation

Proven experience in internal communication tools and practices

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



