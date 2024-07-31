Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Business Support Group
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to take on some of the big challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Transformation Change Manager
Job Purpose:
Bp has announced a strategy that will reshape its business as it changes from being an international oil company passionate about producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. Change management playa a crucial role in supporting the new strategy.
The transformation change manager is accountable for all change activities relevant to a particular transformation programme or project including specifying the tools for different types and sizes of projects. This will utilise the change methodology that GBS already has but tailor it to be appropriate for the types of projects and changes GBS is delivering.
Key Accountabilities
The key responsibilities of the role include:
1) Defining and giving recommendations on how a change framework should be deployed on a specific project / programme of work, based on the GBS change methodology
2) Delivering the change management for large strategic change projects, including transitions, transformations and digitalization. Working as a key member of global and strategic change projects to support delivery of programmes on time and in the absence of any major issues resulting from poor change management. This is likely to involve:
Conducting case for change
Conducting change impact assessment
Conducting customer analysis
Delivering customer engagement activities
Delivering communication-related activities
Delivering training-related activities
3) Supporting the development of change capability for key change roles in GBS:
Growing the change capability in key change roles in GBS through training, mentor and crafting materials to facilitate better change management on medium and small scale projects, and within different workstreams and areas of larger projects and programmes
Building a culture and change capability for GBS globally in change agent and change leader roles;
Running change sessions
4) Working with other change practitioners in GBS, bp and other external parties to stay ahead of external change standard processes to ensure that the GBS change framework is relevant and appropriate
Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies
Crucial
Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field
Proficient written and spoken English
Skilful in leading and managing change (cultural, process and behavioural) gained from delivery of sophisticated business or people change projects
Understanding externally recognised change tools and theories
Consistent record prioritising multiple customers effectively
Experience leading virtual teams across multiple geographies
Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments
Authority facilitator, able to handle customers at all levels from the leadership team to staff level. Able to agree with all levels of the organization to help guide individuals through the change of large projects
Relationship builder, able to quickly build trust based (rather than transactional based) relationships with multiple customers
High degree of interpersonal and influencing skills
Expertise in internal communications
Understanding of business and implications to people’s ways of working
Experience in agile principles
Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation
Other relevant or desirable experience
Solid understanding of project management
Critical thinking to develop, implement, and sustain an organisational change framework
Knowledge about digitalization and being digital savvy
Travel Requirement
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is not available for remote working
Skills:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.