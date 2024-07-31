This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an Transformation Change Manager

Job Purpose:

Bp has announced a strategy that will reshape its business as it changes from being an international oil company passionate about producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. Change management playa a crucial role in supporting the new strategy.

The transformation change manager is accountable for all change activities relevant to a particular transformation programme or project including specifying the tools for different types and sizes of projects. This will utilise the change methodology that GBS already has but tailor it to be appropriate for the types of projects and changes GBS is delivering.

Key Accountabilities

The key responsibilities of the role include:

1) Defining and giving recommendations on how a change framework should be deployed on a specific project / programme of work, based on the GBS change methodology

2) Delivering the change management for large strategic change projects, including transitions, transformations and digitalization. Working as a key member of global and strategic change projects to support delivery of programmes on time and in the absence of any major issues resulting from poor change management. This is likely to involve:

Conducting case for change

Conducting change impact assessment

Conducting customer analysis

Delivering customer engagement activities

Delivering communication-related activities

Delivering training-related activities

3) Supporting the development of change capability for key change roles in GBS:

Growing the change capability in key change roles in GBS through training, mentor and crafting materials to facilitate better change management on medium and small scale projects, and within different workstreams and areas of larger projects and programmes

Building a culture and change capability for GBS globally in change agent and change leader roles;

Running change sessions

4) Working with other change practitioners in GBS, bp and other external parties to stay ahead of external change standard processes to ensure that the GBS change framework is relevant and appropriate

Qualification & Experience and Proficiencies

Crucial

Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field

Proficient written and spoken English

Skilful in leading and managing change (cultural, process and behavioural) gained from delivery of sophisticated business or people change projects

Understanding externally recognised change tools and theories

Consistent record prioritising multiple customers effectively

Experience leading virtual teams across multiple geographies

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments

Authority facilitator, able to handle customers at all levels from the leadership team to staff level. Able to agree with all levels of the organization to help guide individuals through the change of large projects

Relationship builder, able to quickly build trust based (rather than transactional based) relationships with multiple customers

High degree of interpersonal and influencing skills

Expertise in internal communications

Understanding of business and implications to people’s ways of working

Experience in agile principles

Exposure in Agile tools/methodologies and digital transformation

Other relevant or desirable experience

Solid understanding of project management

Critical thinking to develop, implement, and sustain an organisational change framework

Knowledge about digitalization and being digital savvy



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



