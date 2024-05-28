This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

People & Culture



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most important asset. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion and can bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero. If people are your passion, this is the right place for you.



About the opportunity:

bp has established a Group Transformation Office (GTO) to understand and oversee the totality of change across the company. The Group Transformation Office will be responsible for:

Gaining better insight into the totality of people related transformation activity across the group by creating an integrated plan

Providing governance on the most material cross-entity impacting decisions to ensure we are always optimizing for bp

Providing performance management against the benefits of the entity programmes

De-risking the people elements of change by working closely with our specialist teams



About the role:

In more detail, as a Transformation Data Lead, some of your key accountabilities will be:

Developing and managing the integrated plan:

Accountable for designing and building the data solution to track and analyse all transformation activity across bp

Use the data to drive strategic analysis and insight required to optimize decisions both in the cost and people space (including e.g. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), org health etc.)

Manage the data collection and governance process across multiple partners and users

Be able to provide appropriate data views for all stakeholders e.g. country view, entity views etc.

Cost modelling and finance interface:

Be the key interface between the GTO and the central finance teams

Maintain and update the value case, cost model, approach and methodology

People data:

Manage interfaces with other data sources including Workday and OrgVue

Develop and maintain benefits tracking approach and solution

Work with Technology teams to develop the front-end solution for data visualisation

People leadership

Manage a team of data analysts in support of GTO activities



About you:

It would be essential that you have:

Strong commercial acumen and ability to work with complex data sets including good understanding of all aspects of cost data and cost levers

Ability to analyse data and form strategic insights and proven track record in delivering C-suite decision support materials

Track record of building complex data models combining financial and people data

Experience in building Power BI solutions to bring data insight

Experience using data to drive strategy and organisational change within a business

High tolerance for ambiguity and complexity

Very strong written and oral communication skills

Ability to have discretion; manage highly sensitive information and maintain confidentiality

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail

A team player attitude with ability to network and engage in a variety of ways and with a diverse range of people



It would also be desirable that you have strong programme management skills and/or experience leading transformation programmes.



Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Complex Data Analysis, Confidentiality, Cost Analysis, Data Analysis, Datasets, Detail-Oriented, Managing Ambiguity, Programme management, Sensitive Information, Strategic Insights, Teamwork, Transformation Programs



