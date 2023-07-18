Transformation Lead - Central

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) entity is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp! As a Transformation Lead in the P&O central transformation team your role will be to drive internal change in order improve efficiency, competitiveness, and business outcomes.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



What you will deliver

Providing leadership and focused execution of agendas at both strategic and tactical levels (for example The Competitive Business Program), defining clear objectives and action plans, developing Management Information (MI) and performance management processes to drive delivery of priorities and recommending appropriate interventions if required.

Collaborating closely with the Businesses and Enablers to ensure that the Operating Model (Org Design, ways of working, policies and procedures) are working effectively within P&O, providing assurance of compliance with the relevant industry and Group standards.

Driving the development of strong relationships with key internal stakeholders, and collaborating to share best practice and align processes and approaches across the region.

Ensuring personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Safety Leadership Principles and Values & Behaviours.

What you will need to be successful

We will be looking for experience of delivery in the areas outlined below, but please note that successful candidates will have the opportunity to further enhance the following skills in this role:

Identifying and driving efficiency and/or performance improvement

Leading / driving change – e.g organizational effectiveness, process improvement, behavioural shifts

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Experience in stakeholder engagement, strong integrator across disciplines.

Comfortable working through ambiguity; able to work in situations where the product or process is not clear/developed and a drive clear way forward.

Able to communicate at all levels of P&O

Comfortable in bringing healthy challenge to existing ways of working, seeking alternatives and advocating new and different solutions

Ability to synthesize complex information into easily interpretable solutions (e.g. to simplify business processes or rationalize waste / inefficiency.

General business acumen and knowledge of P&O workflows, systems, and tools (e.g. Activity Integration, Cost Management)

It would be beneficial for you to also have:

Change Management Skills / Accreditation

Experience in the application and improvement of the Operating Model / Agile work methods in your Business / Enabler

Experience in improving digital solutions / digital transformation

Experience in large scale product or program management

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.