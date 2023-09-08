This role is not eligible for relocation

Make a difference as bp transitions to a net zero future by joining our Transformation & Operational Excellence Team! We are looking for an innovative and driven individual who wants to help bp’s trading & shipping organization transform while we perform.

About Us

The Transformation & Operational Excellence team sits within the finance and risk function of bp’s refined products and low carbon trading organization. The group was created to drive continuous improvement and innovation across our commodity risk and finance functions. We work with both local and global cross-functional teams to deliver projects and solutions for both our legacy and emerging trading businesses. Our group is also responsible for managing trading & shipping’s operational risk management activities. This includes the identification and tracking of operational risk events, root cause analysis, assessing gpas and recommending, designing, and implementing enhancements.

About the role

The Transformation Lead will help drive our continuous improvement and innovation program. This includes identifying improvement opportunities in our processes, infrastructure, tools, analytics, and ways of working; helping design solutions; and managing project delivery. Depending on the size and scale of the project, you will work with multiple stakeholders and cross-functional teams. You are also expected to develop tools and accelerators to enhance the Transformation & Operational Excellence team’s capabilities to deliver on its mission. In addition, you will support the team’s broader operational risk management activities.

Accountabilities

Project manage the delivery of more complex and longer dated initiatives that span multiple groups.

Identify opportunities to enhance commodity trading & risk management processes, infrastructure, tools, analytics, and ways of working that would result in time savings and/or more effective and efficient controls.

Analyze data (e.g., operational risk events, P&L, exposure) to inform the prioritization of continuous improvement ideas and deployment resources.

Help design practical solutions to address gaps in our commodity risk management & finance processes and practices.

Leverage digital skills and/or work with our Information Technology and Data Science teams to deliver automation and digital solutions.

Assist commodity risk management and finance teams in navigating the continuous improvement process (e.g., submitting ideas, prioritizing ideas, obtaining funding, executing ideas, tracking progress and benefits, reporting).

Build tools and accelerators to enhance our team’s delivery capabilities.

Job Competencies

Familiarity & understanding of Energy Risk Framework, Processes, Analytics, Controls & Industry Practices.

Strong project and partner management skills.

Proficiency in performing data analysis and preparing reports using tools such as Excel, VBA, Power Automate, SharePoint, Trading & Risk Management systems.

Proficiency in as-is process mapping and to-be process development.

Excellent writing, presentation & facilitation skills.

At least 5 years of relevant work experience; familiarity with oil, refined products and low carbon trading a plus

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



