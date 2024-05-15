Transformation Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

People & Culture



HR Group



Bp is on a journey to become an Integrated Energy Company and is at the forefront of the energy transition. As we evolve our business models, our workforce evolves in turn. Our internal Transformation team brings together deep expertise in the people side of transformation to support the specific needs of our businesses.

The role holder will bring a deep understanding of P&C practices, project delivery and change management strategies to ensure transformation strategy, plan, milestones and execution are adhered to during these critical business transactions.

As a consultant within the practice, you will work closely with senior business and People and Culture (HR) leaders to support our priority people transformations, linking all the component parts of human capital, the new strategy and CAPEX to ensure we are designing the BP of the future.

What you’ll be doing:

Supporting transformation programmes and being part of agile squads to support our biggest and most complex people transformations.

Delivering complex transformations, aimed at helping our businesses become more agile and adaptable

This will include supporting M&A integrations & separations, designing organisations, assuring change management in place as well as designing the people experience as well as managing people through transformation

Bring a deep understanding of P&C practices, project delivery and change management strategies to ensure transformation strategy, plan, milestones and execution are adhered to

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deploy activities as required to facilitate the smooth transformation of teams, processes and systems

We are looking for someone in a consultant role in Transformation in a leading consultancy or in a global company with significant experience in a selection of the following skills:

Transformation programme management

End to end transformation programme delivery

Transformation planning and implementation

Organisation design and effectiveness

M&A integration

Change management and leading the people side of transformation

In addition, the successful candidate will have:

Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects with multiple stakeholders, competing priorities and challenging deadlines

The ability to take ownership and deliver results in challenging, client-facing environments

Change management expertise with the ability to create and execute strategies that drive organizational alignment and support employee engagement.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills demonstrated ability to interact confidently with senior leaders and employee populations both internally and externally

Possess a global perspective and understanding of bp’s strategy.

Experience in the energy industry considered an advantage

About the location:

The role will ideally be based in the United Kingdom, however we offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices (US, UK, Germany, Budapest, India, Azerbajan etc). We're embracing the hybrid working solution, meaning this position would be split between remote and office working.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



