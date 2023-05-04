Transformation Lead Trinidad and Tobago

Job summary

The role of the Business transformation team is to lead change and programs in the business in order to improve efficiency, competitiveness, and business outcomes. We drive the quality and coherence of P&O transformation by:

Facilitating the delivery of P&O’s long-term strategy into a business.

Optimizing the operating model, which is how we have configured P&O capabilities to consistently complete and deliver business outcomes.

Facilitating the deployment and revision of the core business processes that underpin the P&O operating model.

Facilitate the deployment or revision products and processes to leverage opportunities to improve the competitiveness of the business

Supporting the culture shifts required for a successful transformation.

Optimizing agile ways of working into daily business operations.



The Business Transformation Lead role sits in the business reporting to the VP Transformation Implementation: Links transformation agendas across agile, centralization, digital and technology in ONE transformation program.

Delivers and supervise the re-invent BP operating model within the sub-entity.

Track contribution of transformation initiatives to delivery of value.

Set priorities for agile coaches in sub-entity, connecting agile progress to business value.

Integrates transformation programs and timelines across other Regions / Refineries / Enablers.

Co-develop shared products and elements with the transformation leads in P&O.

Link with other entity transformation leads contributing to strong learning across BP.

Drives the development of strong relationships with key internal partners and collaborates to share standard methodology and align processes and approaches across the region.

Ensures personal compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Safety Leadership Principles and Values & Behaviours.

What you will need to be successful:

Track record in identifying and driving efficiency and/or performance improvement.

Track record in leading / motivating change – e.g organizational effectiveness, process improvement, behavioural shifts.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Strong track record in collaborator engagement, strong integrator across teams.

Comfortable working through ambiguity; able to work in situations where the product or process is not clear/developed and a drive clear way forward.

Able to communicate at all levels of P&O.

Comfortable in bringing healthy challenge to existing ways of working, seeking alternatives and advocating new and different solutions.

Ability to synthesize complex information into easily interpretable solutions (e.g., to simplify business processes or rationalize waste / inefficiency.

General business acuity and knowledge of P&O workflows, systems, and tools (e.g., Activity Integration, Cost Management).

It would be beneficial if you also have:

Change Management Skills / Accreditation

Track record in the application and improvement of the Operating Model / Agile work methods in your Business / Enabler.

Experience in improving digital solutions / digital transformation.

Experience in large scale product or program management.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in engineering or other equivalent technical experience.

Why join us:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package.

And many other benefits.

(We will be looking for experience and track record of delivery in the areas outlined below, but please note that successful candidates will have the opportunity to further improve the following skills in this role):At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.