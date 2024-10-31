Transformation Manager - Americas

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The Transformation Manager supports the transformation of the Americas Performance Unit. This role will guide the organization to translate the strategy into roadmaps and activation plans, ensuring clear objectives and cross functional stakeholder alignment to deliver significant and balanced long-term growth. This is an integrator role that brings an overall view of the business facilitating resource allocation to deliver business objectives.

Key Accountabilities:

Facilitate targeted strategy refreshes and implementation plans for the markets in the PU.

Provide though leadership in cross functional teams to develop innovative go to market approaches.

Manage strategic projects and cross functional business development initiatives.

Act as integration point between local and global teams to ensure PU has resources to achieve objectives aligned with overall strategy.

Provide insight to and support the management of the PU project portfolio

Ensure delivery of agreed roadmaps & objectives through effective planning and organization of workstreams, multi-disciplinary teams and processes.

Development of financial models, bussiness cases, and decisions support information packages for inorganic and/or disruptive investments.

Business owner of market research and consulting projects for PU.

Deep understanding of RTM [Route to Market] across or within sales channels. Monitor and digest new business trends and incorporate into new sales platforms and potential new distribution models to fit for the future trends.

About You:

Degree or equivalent professional qualification(s) is a must.

Higher degrees or MBA is desirable.

10+ years business experience and solid insight into sales, marketing, operations, RtM channel management with a strong track record of delivery in both strategic and operational roles.

Skills & Competencies :

Track record of effective leadership – of teams and / or networks - with necessary credibility to influence the sales, marketing, operations, supply chain and other stakeholders.

Financial modelling and business case development.

Strong knowledge of business planning & performance management

Fluent in English (Spanish & Portuguese a plus)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

How much do we pay (Base)? $155,000 - $287,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here at benefits@bp..



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.