This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.



Job Description:

Join bp as Transformation Manager Iberia!

About the role itself:

This role will enable the EV charging development across retail sites in Spain and Portugal according to the business plan defined for the JV by bp & Iberdrola.

To this end, this role must craft, agree and implement shown process in line with the existing agreements between bp & Iberdrola to ensure HSSE compliance on site, cost management and optimization and EV charging growth both in our COCO and DODO sites.

This role will work with executive team in the JV, with the shareholder representative for bp in the JV, and with all main leaders in M&C in Iberia

What you will deliver:

Safety performance in all construction projects in coordination with bp HSSE teams and Construction & Operations team in M&C, acting as single point of contact for JV and M&C business.

Cost management & Optimization through efficient planning for both JV and bp, execution monitoring, risk management, contract management.

Reliable execution in terms of lead times and business plan delivery.

Enable the development of commercial agreement with bp dealers network, acting as single point of contact between the JV and bp.

Previous experience and qualifications:

Safety leadership.

Project Management.

Customer Management.

Retail commercial understanding

Experience in Construction would be valuable.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.