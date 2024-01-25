Transformation Manager Iberia

Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for managing a team to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities, supporting the development and delivery of the relevant strategy, plans and performance, advancing the agenda by working closely with the Functions, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.
This role will enable the EV charging development across retail sites in Spain and Portugal according to the business plan defined for the JV by bp & Iberdrola.
To this end, this role must craft, agree and implement shown process in line with the existing agreements between bp & Iberdrola to ensure HSSE compliance on site, cost management and optimization and EV charging growth both in our COCO and DODO sites.
This role will work with executive team in the JV, with the shareholder representative for bp in the JV, and with all main leaders in M&C in Iberia
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
