Transformation Manager - Japan

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

This is a Grade G base in Japan.Japan is one of 5 focus Industrial markets (China, Europe, India, Japan & US) defined in Global Industrial Strategy, a part of Global Castrol Strategy refreshed in 2023, called “Onward, Upward, Forward” Strategy which targets double digit growth every year in volume and gross margins.The role will focus customers/sectors are large international Japanese customers in Automotive, Machine Manufacturing (MM), particularly Bearing and Robotics, Wind and Aerospace sectors.This role would help Industrial Sales Manager - Japan implement Global Industrial Strategy by driving transformation of business model/structure/partnership/culture in Japan Industrial organization to achieve material business growth with large international Japanese customers as well as competitive product COGSs as one of key enablers.The role also needs to secure required supports from the shared functional teams i.e. Supply Chain, Finance, HR, HSSE, Legal embedded in the geographical Asia Pacific PU organization.This role sets the strategic direction that drives mid & long term, sustainable growth and manages the overall relationship between Castrol/BP and it’s large international Japanese manufacturing customers and distributors.This role would act as a deputy position for Industrial Sales Manager – when necessary.



Job Description:

About the Opportunity

Lead implementation of Global Industrial Strategy including the outcomes of Product Portfolio, Pricing Review (PPR) completed in 4Q 2023.

Drive COGS reduction projects including Purchase Finished Good options (rebrand of competitors’ products).

Modify Route to Market and effective implementations including evaluation of agency model and recruitment of new distributors, especially HPL (High Performance Lubricants).

Lead digitization & automation including Turfview installation to selective distributors.

Pursue simplification of business process where applicable. Engage all related functions i.e. Supply Chain, Marketing, Technology, Finance, HR and Legal not only at local level but also regional & global level.

Progress monitoring and reporting to respective global teams.

Lead transformation agenda including fundamental changes with ensuring top notch standards and compliance to bp requirements as well as local regulations.

Establish partnership with local competitors, which has local supply capacity and firm business/relationship with large international Japanese customers. Capital alliance with local competitors or M&A.

Set mid/long term strategic directions in Volume, NSV and GM

Drive Key strategic agenda of reinvent bp, Castrol and Industrial business by collaborating with internal and external stakeholders.

What we are looking for:

Min Degree in relevant studies

Led and implemented material transformation projects including skills and experience of building capital alliance projects in Japan market.

Rich experience, knowledge and wide network in B2B manufacturing industry, preferably in lubricant, petroleum or chemical industry.

Working experience for large international companies in diverse businesses & cultures environment.

Lubricants sales management experience would be an advantage.

Project management experience in relevant industries (lubricants, addictives, chemicals etc)

Experience of dealing with multiple senior stakeholders both inside and outside the organization.

Proven success in senior leadership roles having led a diverse group of strong professionals.

Skills & Competencies

Native Japanese and advanced English speaker (as you will working on the Japanese market together with the regional & global team).

Account strategy & business planning - Mastery

Consultative selling skills – Mastery

Internal functional navigation in service of the customer – Mastery

Sector, Market, Customer and competitor understanding - Mastery

Role model the BP Who We Are framework

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.