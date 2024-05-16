This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Transformation Manager_ Péronne Lubricants Plant

Facilitate and manage new and existing technical investment projects & issues within the plant including scope development, preparation, planning and execution of projects.

Support identification of opportunities within Operations by means of improvement of hardware, work methods and organization.

Develop the 5- year investment plan based on internal and external parameters, in agreement with all the key stakeholders to support the Péronne manufacturing Plant and create a long-term viability of the business in relation and agreement with the other work streams.

Support the preparation and follow-up of the yearly CapEx plans.

Coordinate Management of Change (MoC) processes with support of department: Estimate the impact of adjustments in the production process – calculate return on investment

Initiate and follow-up of technical projects in close collaboration with the contractors, procurement, and engineering.

Guide the smooth implementation of projects with minimal disturbance in the day-to-day operations

Effective communication of the changes and the impact on operations.

Guarantee aftercare of projects in cooperation with Engineering, HSSE and Quality.

Support work instructions, commissioning reports and risk analyses in cooperation with HSSEQ.

Organize initial trainings on process changes.

Act as single point of contact on process related questions. Take ownership of the process data, Lubcel procedures and make analyses.

Coach, develop and motivate people towards and excelling HSSE and continuous improvement performance

Build a sustainable relationship with external partners and internal stakeholders to improve the end-to-end collaboration.

Create close collaboration with purchasing to have a best-buy value according to the bp- requirements, contract, behaviors, and code of conduct

Manage relationship with external service providers and contractors to improve safety during their activities on-site

Engineering master’s degree or equal through experience.

Leadership skills

Proven track record in project management

Experience in change management

Theoretical as well as practical process technology knowledge

Strong will to succeed through teamwork

Operational supervisory experience is an asset

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

This position is not available for remote working



Change control, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Requirements Management, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.