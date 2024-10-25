Transformation Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Lead the integrated Planning and logistics transformation agenda to unlock the GSC strategy positioning and roadmap

Act as the agent for change for facilitating and leading Integrated Planning and Logistics’ biggest optimization initiatives

Key Accountabilities:

Deploy global transformation program regarding to Integrated Planning and Logistics to be landed in GSC China

Work with the functional leaders to undertake continual analysis of the business to expose opportunities for strategic decisions and long-term thinking

Lead execution of critical transformation projects that improve the way the Supply Chain organization operates across from process, system, and people, etc.

Directly responsible for facilitation, oversight, implementation, and continuous monitoring of the full range of transformation initiatives and programs.

Supervise, direct, and organize the project work within the context of cross functional project teams supporting initiatives from cross functional teams

Coach and develop team members, through operational excellence principles and drive process improvement using digital tools and methodologies with support from the team aligning to the top overall business needs

Implement critical metrics and process to drive improvements throughout the transformation.

Conduct regular executive communication updates on the status of the transformation, blocking issues, and support required.

Promote a culture of high performance and continuous improvement and innovation that values learning and a commitment to quality.

Lead and develop team to effectively influence people of all levels to inspire change and improvement.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, logistics, operations research, or related field. Master’s degree is preferred

Experience

A minimum of 10 years’ experiences in supply chain management, with responsibilities of project management, or supply chain operation, and a minimum of 5 years’ experiences in consulting firm is a must

In-depth understanding of end to end supply chain process/system etc.

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and networks within organizations.

Strong interpersonal and leadership skill set with demonstrated leadership of major change initiatives

Ability to manage multiple projects, build effective teams and motivate others

Strong analytical skills and understanding of problem solving, process control tool and lean management tools

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.