The Transformation Manager is responsible for developing and implementing a full transition plan of all business activities in scope to the Business Technology Centre (BTC) for US Convenience Mobility, as well as any future growth transformation within the business. This leader plays a critical role in leading the business through change and integration of our evolving business and is a conduit to senior leadership during evaluation and transition of activities to be executed.
Strong understanding of commercial business operations and how they connect to bp's broader aims to deliver a simplified M&C Americas operating model and optimize our collective capabilities to ensure we are fit to grow will be critical in this role. This role will have significant leadership exposure, working cross functionally within and across US Convenience Mobility and partnering with the other stakeholders outside and within M&C Americas.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}
