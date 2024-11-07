Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The Transformation Manager is responsible for developing and implementing a full transition plan of all business activities in scope to the Business Technology Centre (BTC) for US Convenience Mobility, as well as any future growth transformation within the business. This leader plays a critical role in leading the business through change and integration of our evolving business and is a conduit to senior leadership during evaluation and transition of activities to be executed.

Strong understanding of commercial business operations and how they connect to bp's broader aims to deliver a simplified M&C Americas operating model and optimize our collective capabilities to ensure we are fit to grow will be critical in this role. This role will have significant leadership exposure, working cross functionally within and across US Convenience Mobility and partnering with the other stakeholders outside and within M&C Americas.

Duties & Responsibilities

Developing and Owning the full US Convenience Mobility Transformation plan that includes working with subject matter experts across the business to identify, map, and align on transition plans across all key activities that are in scope for transition to the Business Technology Centers.

Own the full management of change process across the transformation plan- leveraging the process that has been agreed to across M&C Americas and tracking this through the multi phases of transformation.

Development and monitoring of KPIs to track transition progress and base level business continuity through change.

Action plan ownership, development and tracking on business gaps and opportunities identified throughout the process and working them to resolution along with the subject matter experts and cross functional teams.

Interface and align with Retail Business Support, Transformation and Strategy teams and across other functional areas outside of M&C Americas to maintain a connection with all US Convenience Mobility transformational activity

Provide regular updates to leadership via governance forums throughout the multi-year program across financial tracking, transformation milestones, risk mitigations and issue tracking.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities to help drive systematic processes, procedures and successful implementation of the new operating model.

As we evolve our operating model, this role will take on additional growth transformation activity as we continue to grow and transform our business.

Experience, Education & Skills

5+ yrs of project management experience - with a preference of familiarity with agile practices

Strong communication skills

Strong relationship management skills - adept at working with global teams effectively

Ability to lead through influence at both strategic and tactical levels

Strong financial competence- proven ability to build, track and deliver on financial targets

Adept at working with ambiguity

Strong decision making skills

Self-starter needing minimal direction

Strong commercial business sense with 10+ years in a business facing role with commercial responsibility

Experience in leading multi-year program(s) of delivery

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.