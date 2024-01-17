Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

The Transformation & Modernization manager is a key change management role accountable for continuously improving performance and driving the globalization of a multi-country team through transformational improvements, governance, and standardization. This role supports the global Terminals and Pipelines portfolio and acts as a key integrator between business and the central support teams as well as deputy to the VP of Terminals and Pipelines.The preferred location of this role will be out of our Chicago office, but we will take into consideration other bp locations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement business improvement strategies to enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness within the oil and gas sector.

Analyze existing business processes, identify areas for improvement, and propose innovative solutions to optimize workflows.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to streamline communication and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

Establish and monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of improvement initiatives.

Develop and implement Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) to align team and departmental goals with overall organizational objectives.

Conduct regular performance assessments to measure the effectiveness of implemented improvements and adjust strategies accordingly.

Stay abreast of industry trends, regulations, and emerging technologies to ensure the company remains at the forefront of innovation.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree in business, engineering, or a related field.

Relevant experience (12+ years) supporting a high-risk operations environment either in business improvement, technical, or operations.

Preferred Criteria:

Experience in integration.

Ability to build relationships and work across departments.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and trends to drive informed decision-making.

Excellent project management abilities.

Experience in developing and implementing changes across complex organizations making quantifiable improvements.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.