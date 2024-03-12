Transformation & Modernization Manager

Job summary

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



About the Role:

Centralization, integration, efficiency improvements and agile ways of working are key elements of the bp reinvent operating model. The Business Improvement Manager will work closely with site leadership, site personnel, and central entities to drive simplification, standardization, and efficiency improvement with ways of working at the Whiting Refinery. The purpose of this role is to:

Optimally facilitate the site’s Business Improvement Plan

Own the site’s prioritization process

Lead the site’s digital transformation agenda

Coach Whiting personnel with the use of agility and continuous improvement methodologies to achieve best-in-class sustained level of productivity and quality

Coordinate strategy at site level, including the Business Improvement Plan and sustainability aims

Coordinate site Margin Improvement Plan review with Customer & Products and project manage the various deliverables / outcomes

Collaborate with and influence diverse collaborators (ex. central teams, bpS, refinery leadership, Asset Teams, Disciplines) to implement the site’s transformation roadmap, Business Improvement Plan and build agile capability.

Drive organizational transformation and improvements at the site by effective project management, utilization of agile/continuous improvement methodologies, and stakeholder engagement

Coach and mentor Whiting personnel on Agile ways of working, including Continuous Improvement, to improve business outcomes.

Perform squad lead duties to facilitate agile capability building and T&M support

Support refinery improvement programs and facilitate integration into the Business Improvement Plan (BIP) to provide transparency and alignment on Whiting refinery improvement opportunities.

Facilitate Project/Program Management Office (PMO) for focused and/or scaled improvement efforts to assist the refinery leadership with realizing intended results and outcomes.

Facilitate visibility and transparency of site prioritization and completion progress

Support and advise leadership on strategy and organizational performance to optimize business strategy delivery.

Role Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree required and/or MBA

Minimum 10 years proven experience, preferably in a refining or manufacturing setting

Ability to build relationships and work cross departments and entities

Scrum Master and/or Product Owner experience and/or training is preferred

Ability to collaborate and integrate amongst diverse teams

Strong coaching and mentoring skills.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



