You will be part of the Transformation & Integration (T&I) organization within bp’s Innovation & Engineering (I&E) entity. T&I is responsible for transforming bp’s digital capability – investments, partnerships, capability, operating model – while leading digital innovation, driving invention, commercializing digital assets, and integrating I&E’s technology (physical and digital) strategy roadmaps across bp.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Job Description:

We have an exciting opportunity within our Digital Transformation Management Office (TMO) - a team focused on driving internal change management and transformation. The objective is to equip the digital function to drive bp's overall digital maturity - in the role of Transformation Principal.

The role will work to drive new ways of working, faster change adoption and improve the experience of our people who are impacted by change. You will relish working in a highly dynamic and fast changing environment. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders to develop and execute strategies to enhance the organization's digital capabilities, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation. You will support the VP as a whole and provide advice, challenge and mentoring to its component workstreams as they develop their plans, strategies, and tactics. You will develop tools and approaches that can be embraced and used by workstreams and will work alongside the VP, Workstream Leads and other key partners to ensure integration and plans are fully embedded into delivery. You will act as the pulse of the organization, monitoring and tracking sentiment for all transformation related activities and recommending tactics to address gaps.

You will play a critical role in shaping the organization’s digital future and driving innovation. You will have the opportunity to collaborate with diverse teams and stakeholders, making a significant impact on the organization’s success in the digital era.

Key Accountabilities

Transformation Management Office Development:

Develop and refine the TMO strategy and roadmap.

Collaborate with senior management and stakeholders to align initiatives with business goals and objectives.

Conduct research and analysis to identify emerging technologies, trends, and best practices in digital transformation.

Project and Portfolio Management:

Oversee TMO, including planning, resource allocation, and progress tracking.

Define scopes, objectives, deliverables, and timelines.

Monitor risks and issues, and proactively take corrective actions as needed.

Ensure effective communication and collaboration among TMO and stakeholders.

Change Management:

Drive organizational change by championing digital transformation initiatives.

Collaborate with HR and training teams to develop and deliver change management programs.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and digital adoption throughout the organization.

Provide guidance and support to employees in adopting new technologies and processes.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Engage and collaborate with stakeholders at all levels to understand their needs and priorities.

Build strong relationships with business partners, digital teams, and external partners to ensure successful implementation of TMO activities.

Communicate updates, benefits, and progress to executive management and key stakeholders.

Performance Monitoring and Evaluation:

Develop and implement performance metrics to measure the effectiveness and impact of digital transformation office initiatives.

Monitor and evaluate project outcomes and identify areas for improvement.

Prepare and present regular reports to senior management on the progress and success of digital transformation office efforts.

We’re looking for someone who has these abilities and skills:

Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g Computer Science, Business Administration).

Proven background and experience from consulting roles.

Significant demonstrable knowledge/experience of leading on transformational change within a digital environment.

Strong understanding of digital technologies, trends, and best practices.

Excellent project management and organization skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Demonstrated experience in change management and driving cultural transformation.

Strong leadership and communication skills, with the ability to influence and build relationships with senior leaders and stakeholders and inspire others.

Analytical mindset with the ability to translate data into actionable insights and generate creative solutions.

Experience leading and managing cross-functional teams.

Manages defined workstreams independently and considers interdependency with other areas proactively.

Strong stakeholder management and relationship-building skills.

Strong collaborative skills and experience in cooperating and across multiple teams/stakeholders.

Ability to empathize, understand and appreciate different perspectives.

Capacity to translate strategic objectives into tangible actions and effectively execute plans.

Capability to think strategically and identify opportunities to align transformation initiatives with the organization's broader goals and objectives.

Familiarity with agile methodologies and digital tools.

Certification in project management (e.g., PMP) and/or change management (e.g., Prosci) is a plus.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, API and platform design, Benefits Management, Business Analysis, Business modelling, Cloud Platforms, Configuration management and release, Consulting, Data Analysis, Data design, Data Management, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Dialogue enablement, Digital innovation, Digital Product Management, Employee Experience, Empowering Others, Facilitation, Influencing, Managing change, Marketing strategy, Measurement and metrics, Performance management



