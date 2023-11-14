Transformation Programme Lead

Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Lead teams to set project goals and objectives and ensure successful project delivery. Implement key project tasks and track programme activities, provides support to broader team on project management. Responsible for reporting and supporting programmed governance.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
1. Support transformation programmes of Mobility& Convenience SA to ensure overall delivery of programmes is met and aligns to goals and objectives in the plan
2. Responsible for recommending resource allocation, controlling budgets, and timelines and providing project quality
3. Implement robust Project Management framework, and support teams in implementation of Project Management disciplines.
4. Manage interfaces to integrate, develop, evaluate and select priorities within project workstreams.
5. Support the implementation of agility tools, practices and mindset
6. Provide programme reporting and share with stakeholders, including at governance tables
7. Participate in workstream routines, e.g standups, worshops, retrospectives as a team member and project sme
8. Track the progress and performance
JOB HOLDER REQUIREMENTS:
Education
Bachelor’s degree in commerce, economics, finance, business, engineering or similar
Project Management, Six Sigma, Agile or Similar
Experience
Project Management
Business or technical expertise (preferably in retail)
Track record of supporting the delivery of large scaled and/or complex projects
Evidence of developing internal and external relationships
Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
