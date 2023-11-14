Transformation Programme Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Lead teams to set project goals and objectives and ensure successful project delivery. Implement key project tasks and track programme activities, provides support to broader team on project management. Responsible for reporting and supporting programmed governance.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

1. Support transformation programmes of Mobility& Convenience SA to ensure overall delivery of programmes is met and aligns to goals and objectives in the plan

2. Responsible for recommending resource allocation, controlling budgets, and timelines and providing project quality

3. Implement robust Project Management framework, and support teams in implementation of Project Management disciplines.

4. Manage interfaces to integrate, develop, evaluate and select priorities within project workstreams.

5. Support the implementation of agility tools, practices and mindset

6. Provide programme reporting and share with stakeholders, including at governance tables

7. Participate in workstream routines, e.g standups, worshops, retrospectives as a team member and project sme

8. Track the progress and performance

JOB HOLDER REQUIREMENTS:

Education

Bachelor’s degree in commerce, economics, finance, business, engineering or similar

Project Management, Six Sigma, Agile or Similar

Experience

Project Management

Business or technical expertise (preferably in retail)

Track record of supporting the delivery of large scaled and/or complex projects

Evidence of developing internal and external relationships

Excellent team player, ability to quickly build relationships across a broad spectrum of teams.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

