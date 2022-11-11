Transformation Programme Manager

A Program Manager acts as a coordinator between multiple projects at a business or organization to be sure they're benefiting each other and aligning with overall business goals.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Ability to organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.
• Ability to develop a budget and operating plan for the program.
• Ability to run multiple projects within a program
• Ability to manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.
• Ability to ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance.
• Ability to implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.
• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
• Bachelor’s degree in relevant field is required. MBA or other advanced degree is a plus
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
• Strong relevant experience in project management
• Experience in delivering multiple projects across functions.
• Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined teams.
• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
• Able to work Independently, coordinating with and influencing multiple stakeholders.
• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication and interpersonal skills.
• Prior experience of working with Treasury or Finance is highly desirable