Transformation Programme Manager

Job summary

A Program Manager acts as a coordinator between multiple projects at a business or organization to be sure they're benefiting each other and aligning with overall business goals.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

• Ability to organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.

• Ability to develop a budget and operating plan for the program.

• Ability to run multiple projects within a program

• Ability to manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.

• Ability to ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance.

• Ability to implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.

• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.

• Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms



ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Bachelor’s degree in relevant field is required. MBA or other advanced degree is a plus



ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Strong relevant experience in project management

• Experience in delivering multiple projects across functions.

• Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined teams.

• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

• Able to work Independently, coordinating with and influencing multiple stakeholders.

• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication and interpersonal skills.

• Prior experience of working with Treasury or Finance is highly desirable

