Transformation Programme Manager

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140150BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

A Program Manager acts as a coordinator between multiple projects at a business or organization to be sure they're benefiting each other and aligning with overall business goals.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Ability to organize programs and activities in accordance with the mission and goals of the organization.
• Ability to develop a budget and operating plan for the program.
• Ability to run multiple projects within a program
• Ability to manage a team with a diverse array of talents and responsibilities.
• Ability to ensure goals are met in areas including customer satisfaction, safety, quality, and team member performance.
• Ability to implement and manage changes and interventions to ensure project goals are achieved.
• Ability to work Independently, coordinating with multiple stakeholders.
• Govern transformation program in accordance with the defined mechanisms

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
• Bachelor’s degree in relevant field is required. MBA or other advanced degree is a plus

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
• Strong relevant experience in project management
• Experience in delivering multiple projects across functions.
• Should have experience in transformational digital change across multi-disciplined teams.
• Keen focus on internal and external stake holder engagement across all organizational levels within large global organizations.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA
• Able to work Independently, coordinating with and influencing multiple stakeholders.
• Person with strong program coordination, administration abilities, problem-solving skills, solid communication and interpersonal skills.
• Prior experience of working with Treasury or Finance is highly desirable

