Transformation Programme Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Transformation Programmed Manager role is directly accountable for participating in comprehensive bottom-up assessment of transformation opportunities and work with the GBS Customer Team, C&P businesses and I&E teams to structure and size the change opportunities to deliver ambitious results. The person has a strong understanding of the bp business and understands how to combine solutions (template, automation, technologies) and ways of implementing change (agile, training, process, procedure, etc.) to achieve benefits for GBS and the businesses.

This role exists to ensure a consistent delivery of transformation whilst also ensuring adherence to the global agenda and strategies. Thus, the Transformation Programmed Manager is aware of tactical, systematic, and strategic (enterprise-wide) transformation requirements and collaborates closely with the Customer Transformation Delivery Senior Manager to select the appropriate delivery approach based on the Function’s and GBS’ strategy. This role delivers strong governance of the global GBS customer transformation agenda which spans GBS functions, businesses and regions.

Key Accountabilities

Leading Transformation Projects

Lead the transformation governance and delivery for one or more global projects through a remote team of project delivery, change, process engineering and training professionals.

Providing strategic leadership in the development of transformation roadmaps in partnership with bp businesses, Customer Transformation Delivery Senior Manager and GBS GPOs.

Champion project management fields and provide the processes, structures, tools and governance structure for projects and programs across the transformation portfolio. The role ensures accountability and enables the predictability of the outcomes of each transformation initiative.

Deliver business change of technology enabled transformation projects, alongside I&E’s technology changes include UAT scripts or iterative/agile testing, solution acceptance testing, change communication, customer management, user training, future organizational design (together with the GBS operations teams), tracking and ensuring benefits realization.

Deliver the GBS Customer Transformation agenda, alongside other Transformation Programmed Managers through the establishment of detailed transformation plans, budgets, and deliverables and through the establishment and management of governance and performance supervising structures.

Provide leadership and direction to Project Delivery Managers in performing strategy as well as transformation projects.

Identify and implement initiatives to build the organization’s skills and capabilities in Transformation, project delivery, agile working and continuous improvement methodologies.

Acting as a change leader engaging with business partners to ensure that transformation delivered is sustainable and benefits gained.

Use peer reviews or structured assurance reviews to gain external perspective of project progress and performance and continuously report risks, issues, dependencies and change associated with projects to handle scope.

Support tactical (workshop-based or CI) and systematic (Process Mining initiated) process change projects.

Across all activities, integrate how the big picture of the initiatives comes together from definition through implementation on implications across the GBS Functions and businesses.

Drive delivery of projects and programs at pace, choosing the appropriate delivery methodology (agile, CI, waterfall) and ensuring enduring change is being embedded and measured via strong change management.

Operational Excellence & Project Management

Ensure a globally consistent approach is applied to optimization, transformation and transition through deployment of standard tools, techniques and methodologies.

Assure the delivery of key strategic projects/programmed.

Ensure robust cost and budgetary control of both overhead costs as well as costs of transformation projects.

Focus on GBS Customer wide issues and inter-GBS initiatives including developing alignments and opportunities to improve operational efficiency.

Ensure a systematic and standard approach across all centers with respect to standard methodologies for delivering re-engineering value.

Establish and maintain key customer relationships.

Identify and form relationships with appropriate benchmarking organizations and consultancies so that GBS has the information to continuously challenge itself against the best in the world.

Define, implement and report industry standard E2E measures which help to both assess the performance of service transformation in addition to providing clarity to the value delivered.

Support the deployment of the approved approach and framework for building continuous improvement capabilities across GBS Governance

Support the Head of Customer Digital Innovation & Transformation to make decisions on project sequencing, resourcing and prioritization, and help find opportunities for consolidation of 'like' initiatives.

Support individual Project Delivery Manager / PMO interpretation of the overall GBS Customer Transformation plan and / or schedule and address any questions they have.

Complete internal assessments to check for GBS project management compliance and close on the non-compliances.

Key Challenges

Building transformation, modernization and digital capability across GBS Customer and DS&T Customer Transformation.

Ensuring close connectivity with the businesses for the region.

Ensuring alignment of strategy and the execution of projects or CI initiatives.

Securing required funding support from business partners to ensure each project is adequately funded to succeed.

Articulation of value sources linked to each project beyond cost alone.

Supporting our partners through the E2E organizational change cycle.

Management of going for projects and priorities both within and outside the Digital Solutions and Transformation organization.

Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in related field.

PMP trained or Project Management certification.

Six Sigma trained

Agile Project Management (Scrum framework) experience ideally as Scrum Master/Product owner (Scrum Master certification is an advantage).

Essential Experience

Significant senior programmed management experience and track record in leading a sizeable project portfolio and portfolio governance with the appropriate execution and reporting tool set (waterfall & agile)

Experience handling multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete sophisticated project scope.

Experience handling virtual teams across multiple geographies.

Deep understanding of Project Management Office processes.

Experience of working in fast-paced, high-demand, delivery-oriented environments.

Demonstrable experience with project management tools and applications (e.g. Microsoft Project, Power Point, Excel, ADO etc.).

High degree of personal impact.

Excellent communication and influencing skills at all levels of the organization.

Strong commercial competence and understanding of customer impacts.

Consistent record of delivery of programs or work.

Desirable Criteria

Consistent record of delivery of customer centric programs.

Vendor/Third Party management experience (including vendors, third parties, and sub-contractors)

Experience handling delivery of sophisticated arguments by supervising costs and value delivered and intervening with corrective action when vital to achieve commercial outcomes.



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



